Global Skin Care Products Market Overview & Outlook 2019-2024 - $165.9Bn Opportunity Analysis by Product Type, Ingredient, Gender, Distribution Channel, and Region
Jul 10, 2019, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Skin Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global skin care products market was worth US$ 128.9 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 165.9 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.
Skin is one of the organs that receive the most damage owing to the exposure to external factors such as ultraviolet (UV) rays and pollution. Consequently, there has been an increase in the inclination among the masses towards engaging in a regular skin care regime, thus making it an integral part of personal well-being. This has led to the introduction of diversified products containing various chemical and herbal elements, aiming at the overall enhancement and maintenance of healthy skin.
Urban regions, in particular, have been a witness to increasing consumers' inclination toward various skin care products owing to rising disposable income, aggressive promotional activities, and launch of innovative products by manufacturers. Rising awareness about both skin ailments and available treatments is propelling consumers to start using skin care products quite early, thus aiding the market growth.
The market is further driven by an increasing number of women preferring anti-aging products which form a crucial segment of the skin care products market.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Skin Care Products Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Ingredient
5.5 Market Breakup by Gender
5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Face Cream
6.2 Body Lotion
7 Market Breakup by Ingredient
7.1 Chemical
7.2 Natural
8 Market Breakup by Gender
8.1 Male
8.2 Female
8.3 Unisex
9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
9.2 Beauty Parlours & Salons
9.3 Multi Branded Retail Stores
9.4 Online
9.5 Exclusive Retail Stores
9.6 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 Europe
10.2 North America
10.3 Asia-Pacific
10.4 Middle East & Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
14.1 Price Indicators
14.2 Price Structure
14.3 Margin Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Johnson & Johnson
15.3.2 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
15.3.3 Unilever PLC
15.3.4 Avon Products Inc.
15.3.5 L'Oreal S.A.
15.3.6 Kao Corporation
15.3.7 Colgate-Palmolive Company
15.3.8 Shiseido Company
15.3.9 Beiersdorf AG
15.3.10 Procter & Gamble
15.3.11 Revlon Inc.
