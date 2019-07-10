Global Skin Care Products Market Overview & Outlook 2019-2024 - $165.9Bn Opportunity Analysis by Product Type, Ingredient, Gender, Distribution Channel, and Region

DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Skin Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global skin care products market was worth US$ 128.9 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 165.9 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.



Skin is one of the organs that receive the most damage owing to the exposure to external factors such as ultraviolet (UV) rays and pollution. Consequently, there has been an increase in the inclination among the masses towards engaging in a regular skin care regime, thus making it an integral part of personal well-being. This has led to the introduction of diversified products containing various chemical and herbal elements, aiming at the overall enhancement and maintenance of healthy skin.



Urban regions, in particular, have been a witness to increasing consumers' inclination toward various skin care products owing to rising disposable income, aggressive promotional activities, and launch of innovative products by manufacturers. Rising awareness about both skin ailments and available treatments is propelling consumers to start using skin care products quite early, thus aiding the market growth.



The market is further driven by an increasing number of women preferring anti-aging products which form a crucial segment of the skin care products market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Skin Care Products Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Ingredient

5.5 Market Breakup by Gender

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Face Cream

6.2 Body Lotion



7 Market Breakup by Ingredient

7.1 Chemical

7.2 Natural



8 Market Breakup by Gender

8.1 Male

8.2 Female

8.3 Unisex



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

9.2 Beauty Parlours & Salons

9.3 Multi Branded Retail Stores

9.4 Online

9.5 Exclusive Retail Stores

9.6 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Europe

10.2 North America

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.4 Middle East & Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis

14.1 Price Indicators

14.2 Price Structure

14.3 Margin Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Johnson & Johnson

15.3.2 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

15.3.3 Unilever PLC

15.3.4 Avon Products Inc.

15.3.5 L'Oreal S.A.

15.3.6 Kao Corporation

15.3.7 Colgate-Palmolive Company

15.3.8 Shiseido Company

15.3.9 Beiersdorf AG

15.3.10 Procter & Gamble

15.3.11 Revlon Inc.



