Global Slip Additives Industry by Type, Carrier Resin, Application and Region - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Slip Additives Market by Type (Fatty Amides (Erucamide, Oleamide, Stearamide), Waxes & Polysiloxanes), Carrier Resin (LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE, PP), Application (Packaging, and Non-Packaging), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global slip additives market is projected to grow from USD 223 million in 2019 to USD 284 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.



This report segments the market for slip additives on the basis of type, application, carrier resin, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, expansions and acquisitions associated with the market for slip additives.



Advancements in the packaging industry and increasing demand from emerging economies are expected to drive the slip additives market



The market is largely driven by the increasing demand from the packaging industry. Slip additives are added to reduce the coefficient of friction in the material and enhance the surface slip and polymer quality. These are widely used in polymers of films, sheets, caps, and closures that are used in packaging applications. They are also used in coatings and inks to improve surface slip properties during application.

The basic raw materials used for manufacturing slip agents are vegetable oil, animal fat, waxes, silicone, and other polymers. The growing need for organic additives is expected to propel the demand for fatty amides-based slip additives in the next few years. Fatty amides are extensively used in the manufacturing process of packaging materials.



The fatty amides segment is expected to be the fastest-growing type segment, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024



The fatty amides segment is projected to register the highest growth, in terms of value, during the forecast period. These are the largest types of slip additives and are projected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period as well. Fatty amide-based slip additives find a wide range of applications in packaging film processing, which is expected to support market growth in the future.

The erucamide subsegment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.3%, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024. The high compatibility of erucamide with different applications will propel the market for erucamide-based slip additives.



The packaging segment is projected to account for the largest share, in terms of value, of the overall slip additives market between 2019 and 2024



The packaging segment accounted for the largest share in the slip additives market, in terms of value and volume in 2018. Plastic packaging of food & beverage products reduces the possibility of product contamination and also protects the products from moisture and temperature. Its convenience and portability also lead to high demand for plastic in the packaging of food products. The primary functions of food & beverage packaging are to reduce food loss and increase the shelf life of food products.

One of the major transformations in the food & beverage industry is the reduction in the amount of packaging, mostly non-recyclable, to reduce packaging waste without compromising on the safety and hygiene of the food products. This results in the increasing demand for polyolefin plastic packaging films. These factors drive the packaging segment in the food & beverage industry, thereby impacting the slip additives market.



Increasing demand from the packaging industry is expected to drive the demand for slip additives in APAC



APAC is the largest and the fastest-growing slip additives market. It is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period and offer significant growth opportunities to the market players in the packaging and non-packaging segments. According to the World Bank, the two economic giants of the APAC region - China and Japan - were the world's second- and third-largest economies, respectively, in 2018.

APAC is the favourable region for foreign investments and has booming industrial sectors, largely due to low-cost labour, the ready availability of raw materials, an increase in the adoption of sophisticated technologies and innovations, and easy availability of inexpensive lands. Industrialization, growing middle-class population, rising disposable income, changing lifestyle, and the rising consumption of packed products are expected to drive the packaging industry, providing growth prospects to the slip additives market in the region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Slip Additives Market

4.2 Slip Additives Market, By Region

4.3 Slip Additives Market in APAC, By Application and Country, 2018

4.4 Slip Additives Market, By Type

4.5 Slip Additives Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Advancements in the Packaging Industry

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand From APAC

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Environmental and Government Regulations on the Use of Plastics

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Plastic Films in Medical Applications

5.2.3.2 Rapid Development of Bio-Based Slip Additives

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies

5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of Plastics Industry and Its Impact on the Slip Additives Market



6 Slip Additives Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fatty Amides

6.2.1 Erucamide

6.2.1.1 Erucamide-Based Slip Additives Witnessed High Demand From the Packaging Application

6.2.2 Oleamide

6.2.2.1 APAC to Register A High Demand for Slip Additives Having the Ability to Migrate Rapidly

6.2.3 Stearamide

6.2.3.1 Superior Anti-Blocking Effect Driving the Demand for Stearamide -Based Slip Additives

6.2.4 Others

6.2.4.1 Behenamide

6.2.4.2 Secondary Amides

6.3 Waxes & Polysiloxanes

6.3.1 Montan Wax

6.3.1.1 Montan Wax is Expected to Gain Demand Owing to Its Relatively Lower Price in Comparison to Carnauba Wax

6.3.2 Carnauba Wax

6.3.2.1 Carnauba Wax Finds Wide Application in Coatings, Inks, Adhesives, and Performance Additives

6.4 Others



7 Slip Additives Market, By Carrier Resin

7.1 Introduction

7.2 PE

7.2.1 LDPE

7.2.1.1 Flexibility, Toughness, and Relative Transparency Resulting in High Demand for LDPE Films in Heat-Sealing Applications

7.2.2 LLDPE

7.2.2.1 LLDPE Witnessing High Demand in Polyethylene Films Manufacturing

7.2.3 HDPE

7.2.3.1 HDPE Widely Used in Food & Beverage, Consumer Goods, and Personal Care Packaging Applications

7.3 PP

7.3.1 PP Offers Excellent Low-Temperature Impact Strength, High Heat Deflection Temperature, and Rigidity

7.4 Others



8 Slip Additives Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Packaging

8.2.1 Food & Beverage

8.2.1.1 High Demand for Polyolefin Plastic Packaging Films in the Food & Beverage Industry to Drive the Slip Additives Market

8.2.2 Consumer Goods

8.2.2.1 Increasing Need for Ease in the Processing of Plastic Films During Packaging to Drive the Demand for Slip Additives

8.2.3 Healthcare

8.2.3.1 Slip Additives Provide Better Seal Strength to Plastic Packaging Materials

8.2.4 Others

8.3 Non-Packaging

8.3.1 Better Processing Due to the Non-Sticking Property Driving the Demand for Slip Additives in the Segment



9 Slip Additives Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 APAC

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.6 South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

10.2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

10.2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.1.2 Innovators

10.2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.2 Strength of Product Portfolio, 2018

10.2.3 Business Strategy Excellence, 2018

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises)

10.3.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

10.3.1.1 Progressive Companies

10.3.1.2 Starting Blocks

10.3.1.3 Responsive Companies

10.3.2 Strength of Product Portfolio, 2018

10.3.3 Business Strategy Excellence, 2018

10.4 Market Ranking

10.5 Competitive Scenario

10.5.1 Expansion

10.5.2 Acquisition



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Fine Organics Industries

11.2 Croda International PLC

11.3 PMC Biogenix, Inc.

11.4 Lubrizol Corporation

11.5 BASF SE

11.6 Emery Oleochemicals Group

11.7 Honeywell International Inc.

11.8 Evonik Industries AG

11.9 BYK Additives & Instruments

11.10 Lonza Group

11.11 Other Market Players

11.11.1 Wacker Chemie AG

11.11.2 Abril Industrial Waxes Ltd.

11.11.3 PCC Chemax, Inc.

11.11.4 Arkema S.A.

11.11.5 Akrochem Corporation

11.11.6 Ferro Corporation

11.11.7 Faci S.p.A.

11.11.8 Michelman, Inc.

11.11.9 Munzing Chemie GmbH

11.11.10 Struktol Company of America, LLC

11.11.11 Palsgaard

11.11.12 Plastics Color Corporation

11.11.13 Italmatch Chemicals S.P.A.

11.11.14 ADD Additives B.V.

11.11.15 Silicona GmbH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1m4p6e

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

