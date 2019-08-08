Global Small Drones Market 2019-2025: Defense Segment is Poised to Reach $14.5 Billion

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Small Drones - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Small Drones market worldwide is projected to grow by US$23.2 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 15.6%



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Defense, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.



Poised to reach over US$14.5 Billion by the year 2025, Defense will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.2% growth momentum.



Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$853.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Defense will reach a market size of US$700.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include

3D Robotics, Inc. (3Dr)

Aerovironment

Boeing Company

Dji

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Parrot Drones Sas

Raytheon Company

Saab Ab

Textron

Thales Group

Turkish Aerospace Industries

Microdrones Gmbh

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Small Drones Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Small Drones Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Small Drones Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA

