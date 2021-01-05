Global Smart Agriculture Solutions Market Forecasts to 2027 - Increasing Adoption of Multiple Smart Agriculture Solutions by Governments Globally is Propelling Market Growth
Jan 05, 2021, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Agriculture Solutions - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Agriculture Solutions Market is growing at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period. An increase in adoption of multiple smart agriculture solutions by governments from all around the world is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, the high upfront cost for use of new agricultural equipment is hampering the market growth.
Smart agriculture tools are widely utilized in precision farming as they have resulted in improving farm efficiency and have helped framers maximize their crop yields. Moreover, yield monitoring is a major application of precision farming that helps identify the field variability information, which includes weather conditions, soil properties, and fertilizers.
Based on the application, the precision farming segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the use of GPS allows precise mapping of farmlands. This, along with appropriate software, informs the farmers about the status of their crops, and identifies the area of the farm that requires water, fertiliser or pesticide, enabling them to make well-informed decisions.
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the producers or breeders in this domain are constantly employing high-level agriculture orderliness and accessories such as steering and administration policies, sensors, advertisement materials, and farm management software.
Solutions Covered:
- Variable Rate Technology
- Tractor Collision and Obstacle Detection
- Machinery Safety and Parameter Monitoring
- Building and Premises Surveillance
- Automated Machinery Guidance Control
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Smart Agriculture Solutions Market, By Solution
6 Global Smart Agriculture Solutions Market, By Component
7 Global Smart Agriculture Solutions Market, By Product Type
8 Global Smart Agriculture Solutions Market, By Application
9 Global Smart Agriculture Solutions Market, By Geography
10 Key Developments
11 Company Profiling
- Vodafone Group PLC
- Trimble Navigation Ltd.
- TOPCON CORPORATION
- Site-Specific Technology Development Group, Inc.
- SemiosBio Technologies Inc.
- Salt Mobile SA
- Reed Business Information Ltd
- Raven Industries, Inc
- Iteris, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Hexagone AB
- Granular, Inc.
- Epicor Software Corporation
- Dirt Road Data, Inc.
- Deere & Co.
- CropMetrics LLC
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- AgriSight, Inc.
- AgriData Incorporated
- Agribotix LLC
- AgJunction LLC
- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.
- Ag Leader Technology A1211
- Accenture PLC
