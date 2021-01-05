Global Smart Agriculture Solutions Market Forecasts to 2027 - Increasing Adoption of Multiple Smart Agriculture Solutions by Governments Globally is Propelling Market Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Agriculture Solutions - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Agriculture Solutions Market is growing at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period. An increase in adoption of multiple smart agriculture solutions by governments from all around the world is the major factor propelling the market growth. However, the high upfront cost for use of new agricultural equipment is hampering the market growth.

Smart agriculture tools are widely utilized in precision farming as they have resulted in improving farm efficiency and have helped framers maximize their crop yields. Moreover, yield monitoring is a major application of precision farming that helps identify the field variability information, which includes weather conditions, soil properties, and fertilizers.



Based on the application, the precision farming segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the use of GPS allows precise mapping of farmlands. This, along with appropriate software, informs the farmers about the status of their crops, and identifies the area of the farm that requires water, fertiliser or pesticide, enabling them to make well-informed decisions.



By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the producers or breeders in this domain are constantly employing high-level agriculture orderliness and accessories such as steering and administration policies, sensors, advertisement materials, and farm management software.



Solutions Covered:

Variable Rate Technology

Tractor Collision and Obstacle Detection

Machinery Safety and Parameter Monitoring

Building and Premises Surveillance

Automated Machinery Guidance Control

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Smart Agriculture Solutions Market, By Solution



6 Global Smart Agriculture Solutions Market, By Component



7 Global Smart Agriculture Solutions Market, By Product Type



8 Global Smart Agriculture Solutions Market, By Application



9 Global Smart Agriculture Solutions Market, By Geography



10 Key Developments



11 Company Profiling



Vodafone Group PLC

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

TOPCON CORPORATION

Site-Specific Technology Development Group, Inc.

SemiosBio Technologies Inc.

Salt Mobile SA

Reed Business Information Ltd

Raven Industries, Inc

Iteris, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Hexagone AB

Granular, Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation

Dirt Road Data, Inc.

Deere & Co.

CropMetrics LLC

Cisco Systems Inc.

AgriSight, Inc.

AgriData Incorporated

Agribotix LLC

AgJunction LLC

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Ag Leader Technology A1211

Accenture PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r13hzb



