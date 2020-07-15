Global Smart Air Purifiers Industry Assessment 2020-2027: Includes Profiles of 47 Market Players

DUBLIN, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Air Purifiers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Smart Air Purifiers Market to Reach US$11.9 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Air Purifiers estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Dust Collectors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.4% CAGR to reach US$8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fume & Smoke Collectors segment is readjusted to a revised 10.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.7% share of the global Smart Air Purifiers market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Smart Air Purifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.51% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 9.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Other Types Segment Corners a 11% Share in 2020



In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$487.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$776.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.



The publisher brings years of research experience to this 8th edition of the report. The 185-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Americair Corporation

Coway Co. Ltd.

Dyson Limited

Honeywell International, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Newell Brands , Inc.

, Inc. Sharp Corporation

Unilever PLC

Whirlpool Corporation

Xiaomi, Inc.

Total Companies Profiled: 47

