Global Smart Airports Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 - Elevating Passenger Experience through Connected, Intelligent, Digitized, and Personalized Solutions

DUBLIN, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Airports: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smart Airports in terms of Annual Spending in US$ Million by the following Airport Applications:



Terminal-Side

Others

Also, the Global market is further analyzed in terms of Annual Spending (US$) by the following Technology Segments:



Air Traffic Management

Baggage

Building Operations

Check-In

Security

Others

The report profiles 63 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Amadeus Airport IT Americas, Inc. ( USA )

) Amadeus IT Group, S.A. ( Spain )

) Ascent Technology, Inc. ( USA )

) Cisco Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Daifuku Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Daifuku North America Holding Company ( USA )

) Ericsson AB ( Sweden )

) Gentrack Group Limited ( New Zealand )

) Honeywell Building Solutions, Inc. ( USA )

) Indra Sistemas, S.A. ( Spain )

) International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) ( USA )

) NEC Corporation of America ( USA )

) NICE Ltd. ( Israel )

) QinetiQ Group plc (UK)

Raytheon Company ( USA )

) RESA Airport Data Systems SAS ( France )

) Sabre Airline Solutions Inc. ( USA )

) Scarabee Aviation Group B.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Selex ES S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( Germany )

) SITA SA ( Switzerland )

) Thales S.A. ( France )

) Vanderlande Industries B.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Wipro Limited ( India )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Smart Airports: Elevating Passenger Experience through Connected, Intelligent, Digitized, and Personalized Solutions

Smart Airports: Passport to Smart Journeys that are Comfortable, Effortless, Seamless, and Stress-free

Airports Witness Digital Transformation

Major Digital Technologies for Smart Airports Summarized

Security: Prime Feature in Smart Airports

Myriad Benefits of Smart Airports over Traditional Airports Drive Widespread Adoption of Intelligent Airport Solutions

Key Challenges Faced by Traditional Airports

Advantages of Smart Airports

Stakeholders across the Value Chain Benefit from Smart Airports

Smart Airports Provide Intelligent Data for Improving Airport Profitability

Smart Airports to Transform Passengers' Travel Experience

Technology to Overwhelm Passengers in the Airport of the Future

Smart Airports of the Future: Key Technologies & their Use Cases

Smart Airports: An Evolutionary Scan of Airport Infrastructure Models

Pressure to Improve Efficiency and Cut Costs

Disruption of Conventional Models

Passenger Security and Safety

Passenger Experience

Penetration of Advanced Technologies

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Aviation Industry

Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook to Extend Opportunities for Smart Airport Solutions

Global Market Outlook

Developed Regions Dominate Spending, While Developing Markets to Spearhead Future Growth

Terminal-Side Upgrades Dominate Smart Airports Spending



2. COMPETITION

Leading Companies Offering Smart Airport Technologies & Solutions

List of Companies and the Technology/Solution/ System Offered



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Investments in Airport IT Infrastructure Drive Healthy Growth in Spending on Smart Airports

Why Investments in Smart Airports are Important

Passenger Self Service Processes Dominate Airport Investments

Automation of Check-In Processes Record Maximum IT Investments

Cloud Services Remain the Preferred ICT Technology for Airport Investments

Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption of Smart Airport Solutions

The Digital Passenger with Mobile Device Connectivity: The Most Important Enabler of Smart Airport Technologies

Productivity Gains to Catalyze Implementation of Mobile Technology

All-time Connectivity: The Essential Requirement for Enhancing Passenger Experience

Dynamic Resource Allocation through Technology Adoption

Airports Offer Innovative Mobile-based Services for the Always-Connected Traveler

Mobile Apps for Efficient Information Dissemination

The Digital Passenger Seek Mobile-based Travel Updates from Airports

Mobile Capabilities for Collection and Sharing of Actionable Information

Smart Airports Use Social Media for Direct Engagement with the Digital Passenger

Omnipresence of Smartphones, Tablets, and Declining Prices of Connected Devices Drive Digital Passengers Growth

Data Security and System Integration: Key Challenges for Airports in Tapping Intended Value

Considerations to Exploit Mobile Investments

Huge Potential Offered by the Internet of Things (IoT) Technology Benefit Market Prospects

Smart Airport Architecture through Integration of RFID and IoT

IoT-Enabled Beacons Offer Vast Prospective Applications

IoT-Based Environment Controlling Solution for Santiago de Chile Airport

Rising Popularity of Smart Self-Service Airport Processes Drive Market Penetration

Self Check-in Kiosks Significantly Reduce Passenger Waiting Times

Self-Service Boarding Gates Eliminate Long Queues

Common Use Self-Service Kiosks (CUSS) Cut Down Staffing Costs for Airports

Baggage Handling at Airports Becomes Smart, Bodes Well for the Market

Smart Technologies Aid in Reducing Baggage Mishandling Rates

IATA's Resolution 753 Necessitates Continuous Baggage Monitoring & Tracking

Biometrics: A Vital Technology for Achieving Airport Automation



4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Smart Airports of the 2020s and 2030s

Futuristic Airports: A Glimpse of the Best Travel Service Providers

Smart Trolley at Airports

Harman and Microsoft Develop Smart Products for Airports

The Beacons Technology: Revolutionizing Passenger Travel Experience

Top Ten Airports that are Using Beacon Technology

Future Application Areas for Beacons Technology in Airlines and Airports

Smart Airport Platform by T-Systems

Smart Airport Technologies from Leidos

Major Smart Technology and Solutions Showcased at DICEC Airport Show

Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement

NFC-Based Smart Airport Solutions

S.M.A.R.T.: Wi-Fi Network for High-Traffic Airports

Advanced Passport Scanner & Other Authentication Technologies

TETA App for Better Airport Collaboration and Communication

SmartGUARD: Revolutionary App for Improved Airport Security

Smart Airport Capacity Planning Solutions

Smart Lighting Solutions for Smart Airports



5. SMART AIRPORTS OVERVIEW

Smart Airports: A Prelude

Smart Airport Ecosystem

Applications of Smart Airports

Terminal-side Smart Airport

Land-side Smart Airport

Airside Smart Airport

Smart Airport Technologies: An Overview

Air Traffic Management

Baggage Handling

Building Operations

Check-In

Security



6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

ANA to Expand Self Service BagDrop Operations to Chitose Airport

Huawei Introduces Chigoo cTrolley

Contactless Traveller Clearance System Adopted by Australian Government

Sharjah Airport Unveils Smart Gates System at Passport Control

Air Seychelles Unveils State-of-the-art CUPPS

Dubai International Airport Introduces Smart Travel Scheme

Huawei Unveils Full Suite of Airport-Oriented ICT Capabilities

Smiths Detection Introduces New X-ray Machine

SpiceJet Introduces Smart Check-in Facility

Air Arabia Unveils Next-Generation Passenger Management System

Bahrain Airport Unveils SITA's Self-service Check-in kiosks

SITA Unveils Smart Path Technology

Menzies Unveils Ground Handling Management Technology



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Air Senegal SA Unveils SITA's Passenger Services System

Istanbul Airport to Use SITA's Solutions

Flybe Inks Partnership Agreement with Amadeus

Indonesian Partners with New Zealand to Develop Smart Airports

Hong Kong International Airport and Amadeus to deploy iCUSS

Fraport Unveils SITA's WorldTracer Tablet

Huawei and Dubai Airports Partners to Build a Smart Airport

Air Canada Signs for the full Amadeus Alta Suite PSS

SITA and HIA Signs MoU to Enhance Innovative Solutions

Danish NAVIAIR Selects Indra for Radars System

Honeywell Announce Upgrade Project at KLIA

Amadeus Enters into Agreement with OACIS

Sabre Corporation Renews Partnership with Avianca

Heydar Aliyev International Airport Partners with Amadeus

Loganair Signs Distribution Agreement with Sabre

Samsung's Harman Subsidiary Partners with Microsoft

HIA Enters into Agreement with Huawei

Southwest Airlines Transitions to Amadeus Alta

Juan Santamaria Choose SITA for Integrated Control Center

Bologna Airport Offers SITA's Scan&Fly Bag Drop Units

Stuttgart Airport Unveils SITA Scan&Fly

Honeywell Inks Agreement with IGA Airports

Brisbane Airport Partners with SITA and Air New Zealand

Adelaide Airport Partners with Amadeus

Honeywell's Airfield Ground Lighting Systems at Changi Airport

Telekom Malaysia Enters into MoU with Malaysia Airport

MIAL Launches SITA's Scan&Fly Bag Drop Units

Kuwait Airway Enters into Strategic Partnership with Amadeus

Adelaide Airport Selects SITA to Provide Smart Technology

Fraport Greece Adopts SITA's CUTE Technology

Phoenix Sky Harbor Selects SITA's Real-Time Information Solution

Copenhagen Airport Implements Amadeus Solutions

JetBlue Selects SITA to Support Check-in and APC Self-Service kiosks

SITA Partners with Synect

Tampa Airport Partners with Amadeus Group's AirIT

GTAA Enters into Partnership with Wipro

Asiana IDT Enters into Agreement with SITA

Sabre Expands Agreement with LATAM Airlines Group

Avianca Enters into Strategic IT Partnership with Amadeus

Malta International Airport Partners with SITA

Singapore Airlines Unveils Sabre's Crew Management Technology

Amadeus Partners with Singapore Airlines

Lufthansa Group Signs Major Contract with Amadeus

Lufthansa Introduces WorldTracer

Copenhagen Airports Partners with Amadeus



Total Companies Profiled: 63 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 69)

The United States (17)

(17) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (3)

(3) Europe (34)

(34) France (5)

(5)

Germany (7)

(7)

The United Kingdom (6)

(6)

Italy (1)

(1)

Spain (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (13)

(13) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)

(Excluding Japan) (9) Middle East (4)

(4) Latin America (1)

