Global Smart Cards Market Report, 2018 & 2019-2025: Asia-Pacific Will be the Key Growth Engine for Smart Cards

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Cards Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total market revenue in 2018 was $8.17 billion, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% between 2018 and 2025.

This study analyzes the total global smart cards market. Demand for contactless smart cards, issuing of more number of Europay MasterCard Visa (EMV) credit and debit cards, government national ID programs, and increased adoption of SIM cards are key market drivers.



The market is in a matured stage and will witness slow, yet steady growth worldwide. The key growth region will be Asia-Pacific (APAC). APAC, with its high population and emerging economies, will continue to adopt a high volume of smart cards across different verticals.



Research Highlights



This study focuses on the trends, challenges, and factors driving market growth. Also included are the products' revenue and unit forecast, region-wise breakdown, and global competitive analysis. A list of key market participants and their respective market shares have been included. The leading participants dominate the market and have the most influence on market performance, technology innovation, pricing, and product features.



The key product segments covered in the study include contact cards, contactless cards, hybrid cards, and dual-interface cards. The global revenue and unit shipment are provided for contact cards, contactless cards, hybrid cards, and dual-interface cards. The global revenue forecast and unit shipment forecast are also provided for contact cards, contactless cards, hybrid cards, and dual-interface cards. The vertical markets covered are the banking and financial services, government, SIM cards, transportation, and physical and logical access.



All 5 vertical markets are discussed separately; each chapter contains detailed analysis, forecasting, and discussion on vertical market revenue growth and forecast, vertical market unit shipment growth and forecast, regional breakdown of vertical markets by revenue and unit shipment, and regional forecast of vertical market by revenue and unit shipment.



A list of market participants that operate worldwide is provided in the study. The study also discusses the Mega Trends that will impact the smart cards market.



This research service provides the necessary business intelligence to accelerate growth in a fast-paced market.



Key Issues Addressed



Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

What are the key geographies and segments that will grow at a fast rate?

What are the applications that offer high growth opportunities?

What are the vertical markets that have high demands and offer high growth opportunities?

What are the emerging market trends? Which are the leading vendors and what is the competitive landscape?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

Market Distribution Channels

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Smart Cards Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Smart Cards Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Communication Type

Revenue Forecast by Communication Type

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Communication Type

Unit Shipment Forecast by Communication Type

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Communication Type

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Vertical Market

Unit Shipment Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Smart Cards Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Contactless and Dual-Interface Cards

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

Mega Trend Impact on the Smart Cards Market

Mobile Payments - Mega Trend Explained

Biometric Authentication - Mega Trend Explained

8. Banking and Financial Services Vertical Analysis

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

9. Government Vertical Analysis

10. SIM Cards Vertical Analysis



11. Transportation Vertical Analysis

12. Physical and Logical Access Vertical Analysis

13. The Last Word

14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Europay

MasterCard

Visa

