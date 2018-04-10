NEW YORK, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Smart Education



Smart education refers to a self- directed (learning attitude), motivated (interest), adaptive (aptitude and ability), resource enriched (plenty of learning materials), and technology embedded (ICT utilization) education system. A smart education system permits increased accessibility to information anytime and anywhere due to efficient interconnection achieved through the implementation of advanced technologies.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global smart education market to grow at a CAGR of 15.96% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart education market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Smart Education Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Blackboard

• Cisco

• Ellucian

• Instructure

• Pearson

• Samsung Electronics



Market driver

• Availability of cost-effective smart education solutions

Market challenge

• Budget constraints in emerging countries

Market trend

• Continuous focus on new product development

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



