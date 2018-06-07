Global Smart Eyewear Technology Market 2016-2018 & 2025: Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 39% to Reach $63 Million

DUBLIN, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Smart Eyewear Technology Market by Technology by Product Type for Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise and Industrial Applications and Other Application: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and forecast 2016 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart eyewear technology market was valued at USD 3,6530.0millionin the year 2016 and expected to reach USD 63,650.0million by 2025 with the expected CAGR of more than 39% between the years 2017 and 2025.
Smart eyewear technology is a wearable device that adds information in glasses. Smart eyewear can collect information from internal or external sensors.Smart eyewear is a wireless technology that includes Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and GPS. This can also be operate via mobile and function as portable media players to send audio and video files to the user.
The major factor driving the growth of the market is increasing adoption of virtual reality technologies. Rising demand for smart devices enabled with AR and VR technologies are expected to propel the growth of the market in the future. According to research, AR and VR devices are expected to be valued at around USD 95 billion by 2025. As per data over 20 million U.S. consumers are willing to wear augmented reality devices. Considering these factors smart eyewear technology market is expected to reach around USD 63,650.Million.
Increasing investment by a major player such as Google, Microsoft and Facebook into the market will boost the revenue of smart eyewear technology market. The increase in start-ups across the globe would help in the dynamic growth of the smart eyewear technology market. Additionally, Facebook has invested USD 2 billion in the acquisition of virtual reality gear maker Oculus in 2014.
These factors will contribute the growth of smart eyewear technology market. However, Smart eyewear technology market is expected to face some challenges such as high initial investment and limited battery life. Increasing demand for lightweight head-mounted displays and portable devices are expected to offer growth opportunities for the market.
