Global Smart Glass Market, 2024: Market to Grow with a CAGR of 16.3%

The report predicts the global smart glass market to grow with a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024



The report on global smart glass market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2016 to 2024.



The report on smart glass market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global smart glass market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global smart glass market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Smart Glass Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Smart Glass Market



4. Global Smart Glass Market by Technology

4.1. Electrochromic

4.2. Suspended Particle Devices (SPD)

4.3. Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC)

4.4. Thermochromic

4.5. Photochromic

4.6. Liquid Crystal



5. Global Smart Glass Market by Application

5.1. Architecture

5.2. Transportation

5.3. Power Generation Plants (Solar)

5.4. Consumer Electronics

5.5. Others



6. Global Smart Glass Market by Region 2018-2024



7. Company Covered



Asahi Glass Co.

Gentex

Hitachi Chemical

Pleotint

Guardian Industries Corp.

Innovative Glass Corporation

Kinestral Technologies, Inc.

LTI Smart Glass, Inc.

PPG Industries, Inc.

RavenBrick LLC

