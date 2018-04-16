Global Smart Grid Cybersecurity Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022

The global smart grid cybersecurity market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13% by 2022, backed by increasing number of government initiatives towards modernizing power infrastructure and rising number of cyberattacks on Critical National Infrastructure (CIP) across the globe.

Moreover, increasing need for securing Home Area Network (HAN) from cyberattacks, presence of security standards for ensuring privacy and data protection of users, and growing number of connected devices in smart grid network is expected to boost demand for cybersecurity in smart grid infrastructure.

Increasing deployment of smart meters and growing complexity of cyberthreats are further anticipated to provide opportunities to cybersecurity companies to target their services towards power companies over the coming years.

Global Smart Grid Cybersecurity Market 2012 - 2022, discusses the following aspects of smart grid cybersecurity market globally:

Smart Grid Cybersecurity Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security & Database Security), By Deployment (On-Premise & Cloud), By Function, By Solution, By Region

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Global smart grid cybersecurity market is controlled by these major players, namely:



BAE Systems plc

International Business Machines Corporation

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

McAfee, LLC

Symantec Corporation

Siemens AG

N-Dimension Solutions Inc.

Leidos Holdings, Inc.

AlertEnterprise Inc.

AlienVault, Inc

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global Smart Grid Cybersecurity Market Landscape



5. Global Smart Grid Cybersecurity Market Outlook



6. Global Smart Grid Cybersecurity Market Attractiveness Index



7. North America Smart Grid Cybersecurity Market Outlook



8. Europe Smart Grid Cybersecurity Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Smart Grid Cybersecurity Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Smart Grid Cybersecurity Market Outlook



11. South America Smart Grid Cybersecurity Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q5mv44/global_smart_grid?w=5





