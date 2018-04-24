Global Smart Gun Market 2018-2022 - Leading Vendors are Armatix, Biofire Technologies, IDENTILOCK, iGUN Technology & TriggerSmart Technologies

The global smart gun market to grow at a CAGR of 6.86% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Smart Gun Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the usage of smart guns for applications such as personal defense, hunting, training, and law enforcement.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the use of 3D printing technology and composite materials. Additive manufacturing or 3D printing is an evolving manufacturing technology that builds products by adding successive layers of materials. It is a computer controlled technology that decreases the lead time taken for the manufacturing of the product. Advancements in 3D printing technology have led to the printing of metals and even composites

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the modernization of law enforcement capabilities. With growing instances of domestic violence, organized crimes, drugs and arms smuggling, and social unrest, there is a growing need for modernizing law enforcement capabilities. In the current political scenario, the most promising way to save lives by accelerating the adoption of safer firearms.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the technical constraints with smart gun technology. Smart guns are installed with various electronic systems, such as sensors and batteries, and any fault in these electrical systems may restrict the gun from firing. Although the arms used for home defense are occasionally used, they must deactivate and operate in the moment of need and such flaws will reduce the reliability on these guns.

Key vendors

Armatix

Biofire Technologies

IDENTILOCK

iGUN Technology

TriggerSmart Technologies

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

RFID – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Biometrics – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by technology

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Use of 3D printing technology and composite materials

Regulatory mandates that restrict unauthorized use of gun technology

Growing concern over individual self-defense

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Armatix

Biofire Technologies

IDENTILOCK

iGUN Technology

TriggerSmart Technologies

PART 15: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j2nqrb/global_smart_gun?w=5





