Global Smart Gun Market 2018-2022 - Leading Vendors are Armatix, Biofire Technologies, IDENTILOCK, iGUN Technology & TriggerSmart Technologies

The "Global Smart Gun Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart gun market to grow at a CAGR of 6.86% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Smart Gun Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the usage of smart guns for applications such as personal defense, hunting, training, and law enforcement.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the use of 3D printing technology and composite materials. Additive manufacturing or 3D printing is an evolving manufacturing technology that builds products by adding successive layers of materials. It is a computer controlled technology that decreases the lead time taken for the manufacturing of the product. Advancements in 3D printing technology have led to the printing of metals and even composites
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the modernization of law enforcement capabilities. With growing instances of domestic violence, organized crimes, drugs and arms smuggling, and social unrest, there is a growing need for modernizing law enforcement capabilities. In the current political scenario, the most promising way to save lives by accelerating the adoption of safer firearms.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the technical constraints with smart gun technology. Smart guns are installed with various electronic systems, such as sensors and batteries, and any fault in these electrical systems may restrict the gun from firing. Although the arms used for home defense are occasionally used, they must deactivate and operate in the moment of need and such flaws will reduce the reliability on these guns.
Key vendors
- Armatix
- Biofire Technologies
- IDENTILOCK
- iGUN Technology
- TriggerSmart Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
- RFID – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Biometrics – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Use of 3D printing technology and composite materials
- Regulatory mandates that restrict unauthorized use of gun technology
- Growing concern over individual self-defense
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Armatix
- Biofire Technologies
- IDENTILOCK
- iGUN Technology
- TriggerSmart Technologies
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j2nqrb/global_smart_gun?w=5
