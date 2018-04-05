Global Smart Home Appliances Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Electrolux, Haier, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics & Whirlpool

The global smart home appliances market to grow at a CAGR of 50.24% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Smart Home Appliances Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is introduction of additional features in smart home appliances. Connectivity alone cannot compel consumers to opt for smart home appliances. Customers want additional features to support the connectivity function. As the availability of ample space is a major issue for most consumers living in compact homes, players are now trying to come up with appliances that have the connectivity feature, as well as sleek designs and other attractive features.



According to the report, one driver in the market is product innovation in terms of technology, performance, features, and design. Vendors that offer home appliances are currently focusing on continuous technological innovations in the field of electronics to add more value to home appliances and to enhance their functionality. The concept of controlling home appliances through the Internet and smartphones has attracted considerable consumer attention in recent times.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of smart home appliances. The high cost of smart home appliances is hindering the growth of the global smart home appliances market. Owing to this high-cost factor, it becomes difficult for manufacturers to convince consumers to upgrade their regular home appliances with the smart connected variety.



Key vendors

Electrolux

Haier

LG Electronics

Samsung Electronics

Whirlpool

