Global Smart Home Appliances Markets, 2019-2025: Increase in Demand for Energy-Efficient Appliances to Create New Business Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Home Appliances Market By Product Type (Home Appliances, Kitchen Appliances ), By Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RF Technology, Zigbee, Cellular Technology, Near Field Communication), and By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW) - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global smart home appliances market will grow at a CAGR of around 32% during the forecast period 2019-2025

The demand for smart home appliances is increasing due to several factors such as increased digitalization, growing consumer awareness of smart hubs, rising living standards, growing consumer purchasing power, and increased consolidation & sustainability.

The shift in consumer buying power is one of the major drivers contributing to the growth of the smart home appliances market. Increase in demand for energy-efficient appliances is anticipated to create new business opportunities for smart home appliances vendors.

Advancement in IoT is one of the key factors for smart homes & home automation, which is driving the smart home appliances market. Wider availability of financing options, increasing nuclear families, changing lifestyles, and launch of new & advanced models are few factors leading to the growth of the smart home appliances market.

There are certain challenges being faced by smart home appliances vendors, which may hinder the market growth. Few challenges in the smart home appliances market include concerns about device security, efficiency & durability of products, and high production costs of home appliances. Complete usability & interoperability of connected devices is also one of the factors that can create issues when consumers want to integrate a smart solution from one vendor into the smart hub offered by a different vendor.



According to the smart home appliances industry analysis, North America accounts for the largest share of the global smart home appliances market in 2019. Drivers supporting the growth of the smart home appliances market in North America include the increased focus of consumers toward home security and growing demand for energy management devices.



The number of smart homes in the US is expected to increase significantly during the next few years due to a growing number of connected devices. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing presence of home appliances vendors in this region. With strong economic growth in this region, domestic as well as foreign manufacturers & retailers of home appliances witness potential opportunities for expansion in the APAC market.



Smart Home Appliances Market Research Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors



The report covers and analyzes the global smart home appliances market. Major vendors across different verticals are planning for high investments in this market, and as a result, the smart home appliances market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years. The key players in the market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies, to be in the strong position in the market.



Consumer electronics companies, including Samsung and LG, have shifted their focus toward smart technology devices, which could benefit them in their home appliances business.



Traditional appliances companies, i.e., Electrolux, BSH, and Whirlpool, have also become key players by acquiring significant capabilities in the smart appliances segment.



There are numerous other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Synopsis of Key Findings

2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Overview

2.2 Key Industry Trends

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.3 Related Markets

4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Ecosystem

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Market Drivers

4.3.2 Market Restraints

4.3.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.4 DRO - Impact Analysis

5 Smart Home Appliances Market, By Product Type

5.1 Overview

5.2 Home Appliances

5.2.1 Smart Home Security System

5.2.2 Smart Lighting

5.2.3 Smart Speaker

5.2.4 Smart Plugs

5.2.5 Smart Thermostat

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Kitchen Appliances

5.3.1 Smart Microwave/Oven

5.3.2 Smart Refrigerator

5.3.3 Smart Dishwashers

5.3.4 Smart Washer/Dryers

5.3.5 Others

6 Smart Home Appliances Market, By Technology

6.1 Overview

6.2 Wi-Fi

6.3 Bluetooth

6.4 RF Technology

6.5 Zigbee

6.6 Cellular Technology

6.7 Near Field Communication

7 Smart Home Appliances Market, By Region

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Rest of Europe

7.4 APAC

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 India

7.4.3 Rest of APAC

7.5 RoW

7.5.1 MEA

7.5.2 Latin America

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitor Analysis

8.2 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis

8.3 Market Developments

8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Expansions, Partnerships

8.3.2 Business Restructuring

8.3.3 Product Launches & Exhibitions

9 Vendor Profiles



BSH

Electrolux

Frigidaire

GE Appliances

Haier

Kenmore

LG

Nest

Panasonic

Philips

Robert Bosch

Samsung

Smartify

Voltas

Whirlpool

