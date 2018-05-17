Global Smart Home Cameras Market 2018-2022: Key Trends, Challenges & Drivers - Key Vendors are Hanwha Techwin, Huawei Technologies, Netgear, Panasonic & Robert Bosch

The global smart home cameras market to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Smart Home Cameras Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is distribution channel expansion strategy. The leading vendors in the market are adopting various strategies to widen their customer base. One of the most crucial strategies adopted by the vendors is the expansion of distribution channel.



According to the report, one driver in the market is innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization of products. High-quality smart home cameras with integrated and advanced technology are gaining traction among the tech-savvy customers. The leading vendors in the market are focusing on expanding their product portfolio to boost product premiumization in the market.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is issues related to app interface in smart home cameras market. All smart home cameras mainly work on 4G, 3G, WiFi, Bluetooth and other wireless technologies. These cameras can also be connected to sensors. Therefore, sensor connectivity problems lead to a disconnection between the app installed in the users' smartphone and the smart home camera.



Key vendors

Hanwha Techwin

Huawei Technologies

Netgear

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CAMERA CONNECTION



Comparison by camera connection

Global wired smart home cameras market

Global wire-free smart home cameras marke

Market opportunity by camera connection

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY

Global smart home cameras market by wireless technology

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global smart home cameras market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global smart home cameras market through offline distribution channel

Global smart home cameras market through online distribution channel



Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by region

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Distribution channel expansion strategy

Rise in demand for technologically advanced home security products

Evolving trend of smart home cameras with two-way communication

Other trends

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rxbpr5/global_smart_home?w=5





