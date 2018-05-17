Global Smart Home Cameras Market 2018-2022: Key Trends, Challenges & Drivers - Key Vendors are Hanwha Techwin, Huawei Technologies, Netgear, Panasonic & Robert Bosch

DUBLIN, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global smart home cameras market to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Smart Home Cameras Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is distribution channel expansion strategy. The leading vendors in the market are adopting various strategies to widen their customer base. One of the most crucial strategies adopted by the vendors is the expansion of distribution channel.
According to the report, one driver in the market is innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization of products. High-quality smart home cameras with integrated and advanced technology are gaining traction among the tech-savvy customers. The leading vendors in the market are focusing on expanding their product portfolio to boost product premiumization in the market.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is issues related to app interface in smart home cameras market. All smart home cameras mainly work on 4G, 3G, WiFi, Bluetooth and other wireless technologies. These cameras can also be connected to sensors. Therefore, sensor connectivity problems lead to a disconnection between the app installed in the users' smartphone and the smart home camera.
Key vendors
- Hanwha Techwin
- Huawei Technologies
- Netgear
- Panasonic Corporation
- Robert Bosch
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CAMERA CONNECTION
- Comparison by camera connection
- Global wired smart home cameras market
- Global wire-free smart home cameras marke
- Market opportunity by camera connection
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY
- Global smart home cameras market by wireless technology
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Global smart home cameras market by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Global smart home cameras market through offline distribution channel
- Global smart home cameras market through online distribution channel
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by region
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Distribution channel expansion strategy
- Rise in demand for technologically advanced home security products
- Evolving trend of smart home cameras with two-way communication
- Other trends
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
