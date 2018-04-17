Global Smart Home Technologies Markets to 2022

This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global smart home technology market by component, technology, application and region. It discusses the different segments of smart home technology to derive specific market estimations.

It discusses a comparative study regarding the ways the technology has improved people's lifestyles people and also saved energy. The report also discusses strategies adopted by major players in the global smart home technology market.

Patent analysis provides a snapshot of technological trends in the global market over time, as well as regionally, particularly for the U.S., Europe and Japan.

Report Includes:

24 data tables and 46 additional tables

An overview of the global market for smart home technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 to 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Analysis of the market by type, product, networking technology, and by region

Insight into the market through market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, and market and product trends

Discussion of current and future trends and analyses on the basis of competitive technologies

Description of the competitive landscape, including leading players and their key developments, strategies, and profiles

Profiles of the key companies in the market, including ABB Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Control4 Corp., Daintree Networks Inc., General Electric, Google Inc., IBM and Schneider Electric SE

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Intended Audiences

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials



2 Summary and Highlights



3 Machine Learning: Market Overview

Technological Background/History of Machine Learning

Future of Machine Learning

Value Chain

Machine Learning Process

Global Market Drivers

Increasing Computational Power

Increasing Availability of Big Data for Learning and Prediction

Improvement in Machine-Learning Algorithms

Increasing Cloud Usage for Data Storage

Market Restraints

Hackers and Machine Learning

Lack of Skilled Labor



4 Market Breakdown by Type

Introduction

Supervised Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Semi-supervised Learning

Reinforcement Learning



5 Market Breakdown by Deployment

Introduction

On-premise

Market Size and Forecast

Cloud-based Deployment

Market Size and Forecast



6 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

Introduction

Large Enterprises

Market Size and Forecast

Small and Medium Enterprises

Declining Costs of Data Sources

Market Size and Forecast



7 Market Breakdown by End-user Industry

Introduction

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Machine-Learning Applications in the Financial Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail

IT and Telecommunication

Government and Defense

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others



8 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of World



9 Competitive Landscape

Platform Comparison of Major Cloud Vendors

Market Share Analysis of Cloud-Platform Vendors

Strategic Analysis

Product Launches

Product Upgradations

Partnership/Collaboration

Acquisitions

Market Expansion



10 Company Profiles

Amazon Inc.

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

Baidu Inc.

Bigml, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

H20.AI

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.Com, Inc.

Sap SE

Sas Institute Inc.



Companies Mentioned



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f7ctkl/global_smart_home?w=5





