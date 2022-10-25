Global Smart Homes & Buildings Industry Report 2022 - Digitalization and Decarbonization of Buildings to Drive Consolidation among Industry Participants

Oct 25, 2022, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top 50 Start-ups Advancing Decarbonization and Digitalization in the Global Homes & Buildings Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
An extensive report on the Top 50 companies accelerating digitalization in the global homes and buildings
Global venture capital, private equity, and corporate investments into smart building technology start-ups to be $13 billion for 2021, double the $6 billion investment in 2020.
Digital transformation technology adoption has accelerated during the last few years and is poised to transform the building technology industry, making buildings more connected, sustainable, and cognitive. Intelligent building solutions using digital transformation technologies, including IoT, AI, and machine learning (ML), are advancing building operations and maintenance, moving from reactive to predictive maintenance.
Industry participants, including leading, emerging, and start-up companies, innovate to achieve building decarbonization and digitalization and improve occupant well-being.
This research exclusively focuses on start-up companies in the homes and buildings industry contributing toward decarbonization, climate change, health and wellness, and digitalization of buildings.
Using scientific methods, industry expert dialogues, and decision support matrices, we have identified the top 50 digital start-up best practitioners across the homes and buildings industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. The Strategic Imperative
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult To Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Homes and Buildings Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Research Summary
- Research Overview
- How You Can Leverage This Research - Reader-based View
- Top 50 Start-up Best Practitioners
- Top 50 Start-ups - Segmentation by Region and Market Segments
- Top 50 Start-ups - Segmentation by Funding Received and Estimated Revenue
- Top Start-ups by Total Disclosed Funding
3. Research Scope, Methodology, and Definitions
- Research Scope
- Industry Segmentation
- Definition of Digital Services this Research Considers
- Start-up Analysis and Research Methodology
- Executive Dashboard
4. Partnerships, Acquisitions, and Investments by Leading Companies
- Investments in Smart Building Technologies through Private Equity, Venture Capital, and Corporate Sector
- Partnerships, Acquisitions, and Investments by Leading Companies Since 2020
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Total Addressable Market of Digital Solutions in Homes and Buildings Industry
- Growth Drivers for Digital Solution Adoption across the Homes and Buildings Industry
- Growth Restraints for Digital Solution Adoption across the Homes and Buildings Industry
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Digital Solution Revenue Forecast by Service Components
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
6. Top 50 Start-up Best Practitioner Profiles
- Ambi Labs
- Arloid Automation
- Augury
- Brain4Energy
- Braiven
- Citron
- Clairify
- Comfy
- Cohesion
- Cortex
- DABBEL
- DARWIN
- Deepki
- Elevation
- Eliq
- Energyly
- Envio Systems
- Facil.ai
- Facilio
- GrowFlux
- Guru Systems
- Hank
- HAVEN IAQ
- Hello Energy
- Innowatts
- IOTomation
- Kapacity.io
- Kognition
- Kontrol Technologies
- Leanheat
- Metrikus
- METRON
- Nomad Go
- Numina
- Nuuka
- One Concern
- Openergy
- PHYSEE
- qlair
- Resync
- R8tech
- Sensemetrics
- SpaceIQ
- Spaceti
- Sobre Energie
- Tibber
- Tignis
- Ventive
- VergeSense
- Wattsense
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Regional and Country-level Carbon-Neutrality Targets to Induce Investments in Building Digitalization
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Need to Improve Occupant Experience and Wellbeing to Augment Demand for Combined Smart and Healthy Building Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Digitalization and Decarbonization of Buildings to Drive Consolidation among Industry Participants
8. Engage with Our Growth Pipeline as a Service (GPaaS) Platform to Understand the Need for Strategic Pivots and to Thrive Tomorrow
- Develop the Industry's Best and Credible Portfolio to Amplify Your Product Positioning and Accelerate the Demand Generation Needs
- Study License for Reprint & Integration with Landing Page
- Virtual Think Tanks, Led and Moderated
- Consulting Services Portfolio to Meet Your Bespoke Requirements
9. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rob9nm
