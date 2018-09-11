Global Smart Lighting Market 2018-2022 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 18.05%

DUBLIN, Sept 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Smart Lighting Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart lighting market to grow at a CAGR of 18.05% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Smart Lighting Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. This industry research report provides a detailed analysis of the market by application segmented into commercial, residential and public infrastructure.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing adoption of LEDs in commercial, residential and public infrastructures. The high-power savings of LEDs than traditional lights is leading to an increased demand for smart lighting control systems with LEDs in the residential segment. Owing to longer lifespan of LEDs and government initiatives encouraging its use, LEDs are also being increasingly adopted in public infrastructure such as airports.

IoT is increasingly being integrated into wired and wireless smart lighting systems. IoT generates data and analyses building occupancy patterns for smart lighting fixtures which in turn helps in minimizing energy consumption. The presence of IoT architecture is encouraging vendors to develop smart device applications and cloud connected lighting systems.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the technological challenges related to LEDs. Challenges due to technical specifications of LEDs such as moisture, installation issues and heat constraints are acting as barriers to the adoption of smart lighting solutions with LEDs in industrial and outdoor applications.

Market trends

Advent of IoT

Growing investments in smart cities

Emergence of human-centric lighting systems

Zero-energy buildings

Key vendors

Acuity Brands Lighting

Cree

OSRAM

Philips Lighting

Zumtobel Group

Key Topics Covered:







Part 01: Executive Summary







Part 02: Scope Of The Report







Part 03: Research Methodology







Part 04: Market Landscape







Part 05: Market Sizing







Part 06: Five Forces Analysis







Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application







Part 08: Customer Landscape







Part 09: Regional Landscape







Part 10: Decision Framework







Part 11: Drivers And Challenges







Part 12: Market Trends







Part 13: Vendor Landscape







Part 14: Vendor Analysis







Part 15: Appendix









For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gtx6nk/global_smart?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

