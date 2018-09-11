Global Smart Lighting Market 2018-2022 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 18.05%
The "Global Smart Lighting Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart lighting market to grow at a CAGR of 18.05% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Smart Lighting Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. This industry research report provides a detailed analysis of the market by application segmented into commercial, residential and public infrastructure.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing adoption of LEDs in commercial, residential and public infrastructures. The high-power savings of LEDs than traditional lights is leading to an increased demand for smart lighting control systems with LEDs in the residential segment. Owing to longer lifespan of LEDs and government initiatives encouraging its use, LEDs are also being increasingly adopted in public infrastructure such as airports.
IoT is increasingly being integrated into wired and wireless smart lighting systems. IoT generates data and analyses building occupancy patterns for smart lighting fixtures which in turn helps in minimizing energy consumption. The presence of IoT architecture is encouraging vendors to develop smart device applications and cloud connected lighting systems.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the technological challenges related to LEDs. Challenges due to technical specifications of LEDs such as moisture, installation issues and heat constraints are acting as barriers to the adoption of smart lighting solutions with LEDs in industrial and outdoor applications.
Market trends
- Advent of IoT
- Growing investments in smart cities
- Emergence of human-centric lighting systems
- Zero-energy buildings
Key vendors
- Acuity Brands Lighting
- Cree
- OSRAM
- Philips Lighting
- Zumtobel Group
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
