Global Smart Mining Market Analysis and Outlook; 2017-2019, 2023 and 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Mining - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Mining Market accounted for $9,086.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $37,044.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period.



Rising focus on safety & health, rapid adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) solutions, and increasing adoption of autonomous equipment are the major factors driving the market growth. However, stringent government regulations concerning air, water, and environment are restraining market growth.



Based on the mining type, underground mining segment is likely to have a huge demand because underground mining is used to extract ore from below the surface of the earth safely, economically and with as little waste as possible.



By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its mining industry (especially coal mining), due to political sensitivity and some of the prominent players operating across the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Smart Mining Market include Wenco International Mining Systems Ltd (Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.), Trimble Inc., Symboticware Inc., SAP SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Outotec OYJ, Komatsu Mining Corporation (Joy Global), Intellisense.IO, IBM Corporation, Hexagon AB, Cisco Systems Inc., Atlas Copco, and ABB Ltd.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Smart Mining Market, By Equipment

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Excavator

5.3 Robotic Truck

5.4 Drillers & Brakers

5.5 Load Haul Dump



6 Global Smart Mining Market, By Mining Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Surface Mining

6.2.1 Open Cast Mining / Open Pit Mining

6.3 Underground Mining



7 Global Smart Mining Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Software

7.2.1 Logistics Software

7.2.2 Data Management and Analytics Software

7.3 Solution

7.3.1 Connectivity Solutions

7.3.2 Remote Management Solutions

7.3.3 Smart Asset Management

7.3.4 Smart Control System

7.3.5 Safety and Security System

7.3.6 Monitoring System

7.4 Service

7.4.1 Consulting Service

7.4.2 Engineering and Maintenance

7.4.3 System Integration (Deployment Service)

7.5 Hardware

7.5.1 Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Tags

7.5.2 Intelligent Systems

7.5.3 Sensors



8 Global Smart Mining Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Wenco International Mining Systems Ltd. (Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.)

10.2 Trimble Inc.

10.3 Symboticware Inc.

10.4 SAP SE

10.5 Rockwell Automation Inc.

10.6 Outotec OYJ

10.7 Komatsu Mining Corporation (Joy Global)

10.8 Intellisense.IO

10.9 IBM Corporation

10.10 Hexagon AB

10.11 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.12 Atlas Copco

10.13 ABB Ltd.



