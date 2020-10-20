Global Smart Power Distribution Systems Market 2020-2027: Focus on Software, Hardware, Services, Industrial, Commercial, Residential

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Power Distribution Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Smart Power Distribution Systems Market to Reach $60 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Power Distribution Systems estimated at US$24.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$60 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.3% CAGR and reach US$33.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $7.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR



The Smart Power Distribution Systems market in the U. S. is estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 11.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR.



Services Segment to Record 10.5% CAGR



In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.1 Billion by the year 2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

ABB Group

Aclara Technologies LLC

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

General Electric Company

Itron, Inc.

Landis+Gyr AG

Oracle Corporation

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Power Distribution Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Smart Power Distribution Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Smart Power Distribution Systems Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

Software (Component) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Hardware (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Hardware (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027

Services (Component) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Services (Component) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Industrial (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Industrial (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Commercial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Commercial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Residential (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

Residential (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



Market Facts & Figures

Smart Power Distribution Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Smart Power Distribution Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027

Smart Power Distribution Systems Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027

Smart Power Distribution Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Smart Power Distribution Systems Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

