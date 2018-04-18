Global Smart Robotics in Manufacturing Markets 2016-2017 & 2018-2022: Research and Development Capability, Installed Base, Branding and Ecosystem Influence and Partnerships

This report presents an analysis of the competitive dynamics of the smart robotics market, including critical success factors such as research and development capability, installed base, branding and ecosystem influence and partnerships. The report will provide profiles of the top 30 manufacturers of smart robotic systems.

The report will size the market by technology, including:

By technology: Expert Systems, Sensors and Networking.

Use: Actuation, Collaboration, Vision and Other

Industry sector: Aerospace. Automotive, Chemical and Fuel Processing, Consumer Products, Electrical Engineering, Food Processing, Pharmaceuticals and Textile and Clothing Processing

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 to 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Company profiles of major players in the market, including Advanced MicroSensors Inc., Banner Engineering Corp., Casco Products Corp., CTS Corp., Delphi Corp., Elobau GmbH & Co. KG and Figaro Engineering Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related Research Reports

2 Summary and Highlights



3 Market and Technology Background

Robotics Defined

Smart Robotics

Types of Smart Robotics in Manufacturing

4 Market Breakdown by Technology

Expert Systems and Robotics

Sensor Requirements for Robotic Systems

Vision Sensors

Touch Sensors

Hearing Sensors

Motion Sensors

Networks for Robotic Systems

5 Market Breakdown by End User

Actuation

Collaboration

Vision

6 Market Breakdown by Application

Aerospace

Automotive

Chemical and Fuel Processing

Consumer Products

Electrical and Electronics

Food Processing

Pharmaceuticals

Textile and Clothing

7 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

8 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Cyber Physical Systems and the Internet of Robotic Things

Installed Base Leaders

Smart Robotics Start Ups

9 Company Profiles

Alborg Instruments & Controls Inc.

Ab Elektronik Gmbh

Accel Ab

Advanced Microsensors Inc.

Aleph America Corp.

Allegro Microsystems Inc.

Alliance Sensors Group

All Sensors Corp

Alps Electric Co. Ltd.

American Electronic Components Inc.

American Sensor Technologies Inc.

Ametek Inc.

Ams Ag

Analog Devices Inc.

Applied Technology Associates

Aptina Imaging Corp.

Ati Industrial Automation

Augusta Industries Inc.

Automation Technology Gmbh

Autoliv Inc.

Automotive Technologies International Inc.

Autonics Corporation

Balluff Gmbh

Banner Engineering Corp.

Baumer Holding Ag

Bebop Sensors Inc.

Bei Sensors

Binsfeld Engineering Inc.

Blatek Inc.

Blip Systems A/S

Bokam Engineering Inc.

Borgwarner Beru Systems Gmbh

Bosch Sensortec Gmbh

Bourns Inc.

Bourns Sensors Gmbh

Cambridge Cmos Sensors Ltd.

Canatu Oy

Carlo Gavazzi Automation Spa

Casco Products Corp.

Celera Motion

Chemimage Sensor Systems

City Technology Ltd.

Cmosis Bvba

Cognex Corp.

Colibrys Sa

Comus International Bvba

Conax Technologies

Conductive Technologies Inc.

Consumer Physics Inc.

Contelec Ag

Continental Ag

Conti Temic Microelectronic Gmbh

Contrinex Ag

Cooper Instruments & Systems

Corrsys-Datron Sensorsysteme Gmbh

Cross Match Technologies Inc.

Cts Corp.

Custom Sensors & Technologies

Cyberoptics Corp.

Cynergy3 Components Ltd.

D&R Technology Llc

Delphi Automotive Plc

Delphi Corp.

Denso Corp.

Der Ee Electrical Instrument Co. Ltd.

E2V Technologies Plc

Eccrine Systems Inc.

Egis Technology Inc.

Electricfil Automotive

Electro-Sensors Inc.

Elmos Semiconductor Ag

Elobau Gmbh & Co. Kg

Emerson Process Management

Endress+Hauser Instruments International Ag

Epcos Ag

E.S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc.

Esterline Technologies Corp.

Exergen Corp.

Figaro Engineering

Fingerprint Cards Ab

First Sensor Ag

Fiso Technologies Inc.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Inc.

Flintec Gmbh

Flir Systems Inc.

Flowline Inc.

Flow Technology Inc.

Fluid Components International Llc

Forza Silicon Corporation

Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

Futek Advanced Sensor Technology Inc.

Galaxycore Inc.

Ge Measurement & Control

Gems Sensors & Controls

Gentag Inc.

George Fischer Ag

G. Lufft Mess- Und Regeltechnik Gmbh

Gpixel Inc.

Hamamatsu Photonics Kk

Hamlin Electronics

Hans Turck Gmbh & Co. Kg

Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.

Himax Technologies

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

Hmicro Inc.

Honeywell Sensing & Controls

Hsi Sensing Inc.

Idex Asa

Ifm Electronic Gmbh

I.G. Bauerhin Gmbh

Infineon Technologies Ag

Integrated Device Technology Inc.

Integrated Sensing Systems Inc.

Interface Inc.

Interlink Electronics Inc.

International Sensor Technology

Intersema Sensoric Sa

Invensense Inc.

Invisage Technologies Inc.

Ir-Tec International Ltd.

Isorg Sa

Jewell Instruments Llc

Johnson Controls Inc.

J-Tec Associates Inc.

Jumo Gmbh & Co. Kg

Kaman Precision Products Inc.

Kavlico

Keihin Corp.

Keller Ag Fr Druckmesstechnik

Keller America Inc.

Keyence Corp.

Key Safety Systems Inc.

Kistler Instrumente Gmbh

Kwj Engineering Inc.

Leddartech Inc.

Leuze Electronic Gmbh + Co. Kg

Littelfuse Inc.

Lmi Technologies Inc.

Logos Technologies Llc

Lord Microstrain Sensing Systems

Lti Holding Gmbh & Co. Kg

Luna Innovations Inc.

Madison Company

Magna International Inc.

Massa Products Corporation

Maxbotix Inc.

Maximatecc

Measurement Specialties Inc.

Meggitt S.A.

Melexis Nv

Memsic Inc.

Methode Electronics Inc.

Micralyne Inc.

Micro-Epsilon America Lp

Micromem Technologies Inc.

Micronas Semiconductor Holding Ag

Micron Products Inc.

Microstrain Inc.

Midori Precisions Co. Ltd.

Minda Stoneridge Instruments Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Miyazaki Epson Corporation

Monnit Corp.

Motion Sensors Inc.

Mti Instruments Inc.

Mts Systems Corp.

Multidimension Technology Co. Ltd.

Murata Electronics Oy

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Mydx Inc.

Nanowear

Next Biometrics Group Asa

Ngk Spark Plug Co. Ltd.

Nidec Elesys Americas Corp.

Nippon Aleph Corp.

Nippon Ceramic Co. Ltd.

Nova Biomedical Corp.

Novotechnik U.S. Inc.

Nxp Semiconductors Netherlands Bv

Occipital Inc.

Ocean Optics Inc.

Omnivision Technologies Inc.

Omron Corp.

Omron Scientific Technologies Inc.

Oncque Corp.

Opsens Solutions Inc.

Optek Technology Inc.

Optex Co. Ltd.

Osram Opto Semiconductors Gmbh

Panasonic Electric Works

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Pcb Piezotronics Inc.

Pepperl+Fuchs

Peratech Holdco Limited

Philips Photonics

Pixart Imaging Inc.

Pixelplus Co. Ltd.

Plk Technologies Co. Ltd.

Preh Gmbh

Pressure Profile Systems Inc.

Proximion Ab

Proximity Controls

Qorex Llc

Qualtr Inc.

Rae Systems Inc.

Raytek Corp.

Rdp Electrosense Inc.

Red Lion Controls Inc.

Rethink Robotics

Rfmicron Inc.

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Rosemount Inc.

Schrader International Inc.

Semtech Corp.

Sensant Corp.

Sensata Technologies Inc.

Senseor Sas

Sensirion Ag

Sensitec Gmbh

Sensonor Technologies As

Sensor Products Inc.

Sensor Scientific Inc.

Sensor Technology Ltd.

Servoflo Corp.

Sgx Sensortech (Ma) Ltd.

Shanghai Nicera Sensor Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Tm Automation Instruments Co. Ltd.

Sick Ag

Siemens Milltronics Process Instrument Inc.

Silicon Microstructures Inc.

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd.

Softkinetic-Optrima Sa.

Smart Robotics

Smiths Detection Inc.

Spec Sensors Llc

Ssi Technologies Inc.

Standex Electronics Inc.

Standex-Meder Electronics

Stmicroelectronics

Stoneridge Inc.

Strain Measurement Devices Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Swift Sensors Inc.

Tactual Labs Co.

Takata Corp.

Tdk-Epc Corp.

Technobis Fibre Technologies

Te Connectivity Ltd.

Tekscan Inc.

Teledyne Monitor Labs Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Therm-O-Disc Inc.

Thin Film Electronics Asa

Tower Semiconductor Ltd.

Trw Automotive Holdings Corp.

Tt Electronics Plc

Transducer Techniques Llc

Turck Inc.

Valencell Inc.

Valeo Sa

Variohm Eurosensor Ltd.

Velodyne Lidar Inc.

Vishay Precision Group

Visteon Corp.

Vkansee Technology Inc.

Wabash Technologies

Watlow Electric Manufacturing Co.

Windar Photonics A/S

Xensor Corp.

Xyz Interactive Technologies Inc.

Xyz Interactive Technologies Inc.

Zf Electronic Systems



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6qcmcd/global_smart?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-robotics-in-manufacturing-markets-2016-2017--2018-2022-research-and-development-capability-installed-base-branding-and-ecosystem-influence-and-partnerships-300632056.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

