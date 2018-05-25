Global Smart Robots Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 31.64%

DUBLIN, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Smart Robots Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart robots market to grow at a CAGR of 31.64% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Smart Robots Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing demand for smart robots. The growing demand for smart robots in defense applications will be one of the major trends driving the growth of the smart robots market till the end of the forecast period. Numerous manufacturers in the industry are offering robots with surveillance systems.
According to the report, one driver in the market is technological advancements in smart robots. To attain a competitive advantage, several vendors are technologically upgrading their products and are offering smart robots equipped with intelligent capabilities that will result in fully autonomous behavior.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of smart robots. As smart robots involve the use of sensors, software, and advanced technologies, their prices are considerably high and require a large initial one-time payment. The costs also appreciate depending on the customization and other operational requirements.
Key vendors
- ABB
- FANUC
- iRobot
- KION Group
- Midea Group
- Singapore Technologies Engineering
- SoftBank Group
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Personal service robots - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Professional service robots - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Collaborative robots - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTIONS
- Software
- Services
- Hardware
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB
- FANUC
- iRobot
- KION Group
- Midea Group
- Singapore Technologies Engineering
- SoftBank Group
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dtvjft/global_smart?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-robots-market-2018-2022-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-31-64-300654957.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article