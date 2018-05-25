Global Smart Robots Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 31.64%

The global smart robots market to grow at a CAGR of 31.64% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Smart Robots Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing demand for smart robots. The growing demand for smart robots in defense applications will be one of the major trends driving the growth of the smart robots market till the end of the forecast period. Numerous manufacturers in the industry are offering robots with surveillance systems.

According to the report, one driver in the market is technological advancements in smart robots. To attain a competitive advantage, several vendors are technologically upgrading their products and are offering smart robots equipped with intelligent capabilities that will result in fully autonomous behavior.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of smart robots. As smart robots involve the use of sensors, software, and advanced technologies, their prices are considerably high and require a large initial one-time payment. The costs also appreciate depending on the customization and other operational requirements.

Key vendors

ABB

FANUC

iRobot

KION Group

Midea Group

Singapore Technologies Engineering

SoftBank Group

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Personal service robots - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Professional service robots - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Collaborative robots - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTIONS

Software

Services

Hardware

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS



PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX

