Smart stadiums adopt various hardware and software across stadiums to enhance the fan experience of spectators and the overall operational efficiency of stadium management.







Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Smart Stadium Market to grow at a CAGR of 22.65% during the period 2018-2022.







The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart stadium market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of hardware, software, and services.







The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



• Americas



• APAC



• EMEA







Technavio's report, global smart stadium market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







Key vendors



• Cisco Systems



• Hewlett Packard Enterprise



• Huawei Technologies



• Infosys



• NEC







Market driver



• Growing popularity of sports



Market challenge



• Data security issues



Market trend



• Adoption of Big data analytics



Key questions answered in this report



• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?



• What are the key market trends?



• What is driving this market?



• What are the challenges to market growth?



• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?







