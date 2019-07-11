Global Smart Syringe Pumps Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Syringe Pumps - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Smart Syringe Pumps market accounted for $801.12 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,899.98 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.



The market is propelling due to advanced technological developments and high growth in emerging economies. However, the high cost and risks of irregular flow pattern are restraining the market.



A smart syringe pump is new machinery that assists in the mixture of fluids with added consistency, can be used for forced pressure, and flow. This method is safe for release of any sort of liquids, reducing time and provides longer cycles of the mixture.



Based on Product, Consumables segment held the significant market share during the forecast period. Though an increasing decrease in the coming years it will continue to dominate the market.



By geography, North America is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to rising geriatrics population and the commonness of chronic diseases.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Smart Syringe Pumps Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Consumables

5.3 Systems



6 Global Smart Syringe Pumps Market, By Distribution Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Analytical Labs

6.3 Pharmaceutical Companies

6.4 Other Distribution Channels



7 Global Smart Syringe Pumps Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Proteomics

7.3 Oncology

7.4 Molecular Diagnostics

7.5 In-vitro Diagnostics

7.6 Hematology

7.7 Genomics

7.8 Gastroenterology

7.9 Flow Cytometry

7.10 Chromatography

7.11 Anesthesia, Critical Care, and Pain Management

7.12 Diabetes

7.13 Other Applications



8 Global Smart Syringe Pumps Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 B. Braun Melsungen

10.2 Baxter Healthcare Corporation

10.3 Becton

10.4 Cardinal Health

10.5 Dickinson and Company

10.6 Hospira Inc.

10.7 Medtronic (Covidien)

10.8 Retractable Technologies

10.9 Revolutions Medical Corporation

10.10 Sigma International

10.11 Smiths Group

10.12 IRadimed Corporation

10.13 Terumo Medical Corporation

10.14 Unilife Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k9sgh1





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

