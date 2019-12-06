Global Smart Textiles Market Forecast to 2025: Market will Grow at a CAGR of Around 30%

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Textiles Market By Type, By Functionality, By End-user and By Region - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market research report predicts that the global smart textiles market will grow at a CAGR of around 30% during the forecast period between 2019 and 2025.

Smart textiles are fabrics with embedded electronic parts and conductive threads. Smart textiles, also referred to as e-textiles or intelligent textiles, can detect or sense the environmental changes and automatically respond to the changes or stimuli, including mechanical, thermal, and even chemical changes.

Smart textiles have been witnessing significant developments over the last 5 years and are poised for a promising future. Few recent developments in the area of the smart textile include a conductive thread for storing data as well as personal safety from toxic chemicals.

Military & defence, healthcare, and sports are major industries that are reaping significant benefits from smart textiles and their functions. Few other industries, including automotive and fashion, are also leveraging the benefits of smart textiles.

According to the smart textiles industry analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global smart textiles market in 2019. The growing awareness of smart textiles in North America and strong demand for smart textiles from the military & defence industry are among the factors leading toward the market growth of smart textiles in North America. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2025.

The report by the author covers and analyzes the global smart textiles market. Major vendors across different verticals are planning for high investments in this market, and as a result, the smart textiles market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years.

The key players in this market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies, to be in a strong position in the market.

Other than consumer technology, Samsung is investing in clothing as well as medical research. Recently, Samsung has received a patent for smart T-shirts, equipped with sensors that can track and monitor the lungs' functionality of wearers and provide advice through smartphones.

There are numerous other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.

The active smart textile segment is estimated to hold the largest market share and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The sensing segment accounts for the major share in the smart textiles market and the energy harvesting segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period 2019-2025.

The military & defence segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019. Smart textiles, by sensing the hazardous environmental conditions, enhance the performance & safety of defence force and help them in rapidly responding to any casualties.

