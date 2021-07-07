Global Smart Windows Market to 2027 - Smart Windows Seek Opportunities in Self-Driving Cars
Global Smart Windows Market to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Windows estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period.
Suspended Particle Devices (SPD), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electrochromic segment is readjusted to a revised 16.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Windows in buildings and automobiles play an important role of providing the sense of space and enabling ingress and ventilation of air and light contributing to the overall health of the occupants. Windows have gained increasing importance in modern homes, in terms of security, safety and aesthetics.
However, windows also represent a conduit heat exchange, raising or reducing interior temperatures of buildings and automobiles based on seasonal conditions leading to higher energy consumption in the form of heating and cooling. Glass windows allow the sun`s heat to enter the buildings thus heating up the interiors.
While blinds and curtains are used to prevent solar heat, they tend to disconnect occupants from the outside world. A smart window comes into play here as it reduces the solar heat gain while offering a transparent view to the outside. Smart windows have become an essential part of the latest and innovative smart home technology.
Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) Segment to Reach $751.5 Million by 2026
In the global Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$311.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$719.8 Million by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$70.1 Million by the year 2026.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Growth in Global Smart Windows Market
- Performance Snapshot of Major End-Use Markets
- Automotive Sector
- Construction Sector
- Smart Windows: A Prelude
- Smart Glass: A Growing Area of Interest
- Types of Smart Windows
- Market Outlook
- Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
- Key Growth Restraints
- Suspended particle device (SPD) Glass Accounts for Major Share
- Developed Markets Dominate, while Developing Markets Drive Growth
- China: A Fast Growing Market for Smart Windows
- High Costs: A Major Issue
- Competition
- Market Witnesses Rising Investments and Increasing Patent Activity
- Leading Smart Glass Windows Start-ups
- Noteworthy Smart Window Solutions Worldwide: Brief Details of Product and Key Features
- Research & Development: Need of the Hour to expand Market Adoption
- Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Myriad Benefits Offered by Smart Glass Windows Drive Widespread Adoption in Architectural Applications
- List of Exterior, Interior, and Projection Applications of Smart Glass in the Architectural Sector
- Smart Windows Offers Several Benefits to Building Owners
- Growing Concerns with Regard to Energy Loss Drive Demand for Switchable Smart Glass in Varied Applications
- Aesthetics: The Fundamental Factor behind the Huge Popularity of Smart Windows
- Implementation of Smart Buildings and Smart Cities Boosts Prospects
- Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth
- Transportation: An Important Market for Smart Windows
- Focus on Energy Efficiency, Better Fuel Economy, and Improved Vehicle Designs Drive Robust Demand
- Self-Cleaning and Self-Repairing Applications Gain Momentum
- Self-Tinting in Automobile Windows: An Insight
- Lightweight Smart Glass: First-Choice Materials in Connected Cars
- Smart Windows Seek Opportunities in Self-Driving Cars
- Recovery in Automobile Production: An Important Opportunity Indicator
- Proliferation of Electric Vehicles to Help Smart Glass Find Mainstream Adoption
- Spiraling Electricity Usage and Resulting Energy Costs Spur Demand for Automatic Tinting Windows in the Building Sector
- Smart Windows in Aircrafts Enable Efficient Management of Light and Glare
- Growing Focus on Enhancing Consumer Experience at Airports to Drive Smart Window Installations
- Impact of COVID-19 on Airlines and Airports
- Smart Glass for Smart Yachts: A Potential Growth Avenue
- Superior Attributes of Active Smart Glass Promote Higher Growth than Passive Types
- Comparison of Active Smart Glass Technologies
- Electrochromics and SPD: Leading Smart Glass Technologies
- PDLC Active Smart Glass: An Alternative to PDLC Active Smart Glass Penetration Marred by Limited Capabilities
- Smart Glass Innovation and Advancements
- Nanotechnology Brings Hope to Help Buildings See Green through Smart Windows
- Water-Repellant & Ventilation Options
- Smart Window with Potential to Regulate & Harness Solar Energy for Energy-Efficient Buildings
- Near-UV Light Absorbing Smart Windows
- Innovative Smart Glass Solutions that Substitute Electronic Window Shades
- Triboelectrics-Powered Smart Windows
- Electricity-Free Smart Window
- Smart Windows with Wide-angle Antireflection and Broadband Functionalities
- Wi-Fi Compatible Smart Windows
- Novel Smart Window Technology to Control Light and Heat Flow
- Microgels to Replace Hydrogels in Smart Windows
- Mobile App for Tinting Windows through Smartphones
- Universal Smart Window Coating
- Dye Sensitized Solar Cell (DSSC) Integrated Smart Window
