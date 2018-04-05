Global Smart Worker Market 2018-2023 - Focus on Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Construction, Power & Utilities, Mining Industries

The smart worker market is expected to be valued at USD 1.87 Billion in 2018 and is likely to reach USD 4.40 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 18.69% between 2018 and 2023.

The growing adoption of industrial IoT and the increasing focus of manufacturing companies on energy efficiency, resource optimization, and reduction in production and operating costs are driving the growth of the market for smart worker solutions. Further, the growing stringency in occupational health and safety regulations across the world is also contributing to the market growth.

The demand for smart worker solutions across various applications in the oil & gas industry is expected to grow significantly over the next 5 years. The manufacturing industry accounted for the largest market share in 2017. The oil & gas industry is at the forefront of adopting smart worker solutions. The use of IoT-enabled smart worker solutions help the oil & gas industry to monitor workers' health and improve their safety in hazardous environments.

The market for software used in smart worker solutions is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. This can be due to its capability to enable supervisors to track time, safety, wellness, productivity, location, and working environment of workers, among many others, and to analyze the situation accurately.

North America held the largest share of the smart worker market in 2017 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of large manufacturing and oil and gas companies operating in this region. The region, along with Europe, is one of the pioneers in adopting new technologies, which is also one of the key factors for the high CAGR in this region.

The need for huge capital investment for the deployment of smart worker solutions is anticipated to restrict the market growth primarily in SMEs. Further, the lack of technological awareness among blue-collar workers is expected to pose challenges to the market players.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Smart Worker Market

4.2 Smart Worker Market, By Offering

4.3 Smart Worker Market, By Industry

4.4 Smart Worker Market in North America, By Country and Industry

4.5 Smart Worker Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Focus of Manufacturing Companies on Energy Efficiency, Resource Optimization, and Reduction in Production and Operating Costs

5.2.1.2 Stringent Occupational Health and Safety Regulations Across the World

5.2.1.3 High Adoption of the Iiot Platform

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Requirement of Huge Capital Investment for Deployment of Smart Worker Solutions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Adoption of Ar/Vr in Diverse Industrial Applications

5.2.3.2 Significant Potential for Enhancing Safety and Effectiveness of Fire Services

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technological Awareness Among Workers

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Smart Worker Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Smart Protective Textile Products

6.2.2 Smart Head Protection Tools

6.2.3 Smart Eyewear

6.2.4 Smart Hearing Protection Devices

6.2.5 Other Smart Safety Equipment

6.3 Software

6.4 Services



7 Smart Worker Market, By Connectivity Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cellular

7.3 Wi-Fi

7.4 Zigbee

7.5 Ble/Bluetooth

7.6 Low-Power Wide-Area Network (Lpwan)

7.6.1 Narrowband Iot (Nb-Iot)

7.6.2 Long-Range Wide Area Network (Lorawan)

7.6.3 Sigfox

7.7 Wireless Field Area Network (Wfan)

7.7.1 Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer Protocol (Wireless Hart)

7.7.2 Isa100



8 Smart Worker Market, By Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Manufacturing

8.3 Oil & Gas

8.4 Power & Utilities

8.5 Construction

8.6 Mining

8.7 Others



9 Geographic Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Product Launches and Developments, and Demonstrations

10.3.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

10.3.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Strategic Alliances

10.3.4 Contracts and Agreements

10.3.5 Expansions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Honeywell

11.1.2 Daqri

11.1.3 Fujitsu

11.1.4 Accenture

11.1.5 Vandrico

11.1.6 Intellinium

11.1.7 Avnet

11.1.8 3M

11.1.9 Oracle

11.1.10 Zebra Technologies (ZIH Corp.)

11.2 Other Companies

11.2.1 Parsable

11.2.2 Rice Electronics

11.2.3 Softweb Solutions (Iot Connect)

11.2.4 Recon Instruments (An Intel Company)

11.2.5 Wearable Technologies Limited

11.2.6 Corvex Connected Safety

11.2.7 Proglove

11.2.8 Smart Track S.R.L

11.2.9 Hiotron

11.2.10 Solution Analysts



