Global Smoke Detectors Market Outlook to 2030: Revenues for Photoelectric, Ionization, Dual Sensor, and Other Smoke Detectors

The global smoke detectors market was worth $10.09 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.32% and reach $12.41 billion by 2023. North America was the largest region in the smoke detectors market in 2019.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider smoke detectors market market, and compares it with other markets.



The use of Internet of Things (IoT) in smoke detectors is one of the trends in the smoke detectors market. The smoke detectors using IoT alerts the user of all possible hazards on their mobile devices at all times from anywhere even if they are away from their property. IoT smoke detectors can work efficiently even in buildings with bad network coverage in basements and corners. The smoke detectors using IoT can report on an ongoing fire in real time. In 2018, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., a Chinese multinational technology company, launched its plug-and-use NB-IoT smoke detectors with high power efficiency that can run from three to five years on batteries with less than 3000 mAh capacity.



The growth of the smoke detector market is restricted by the lack of regular maintenance which leads to the failure of smoke detectors. Smoke detectors require regular maintenance to work efficiently. The lack of regular maintenance of the smoke detectors along with the varied environmental conditions may decrease the efficiency or may cause failure of smoke detectors causing risk to life and property. High ceilings or accumulation of dirt, dust, lint, and small insects can reduce the sensitivity of these detectors towards smoke. The higher up on the ceiling or wall the detector is placed, the harder it is to clean and perform routine quality tests thus making the regular maintenance hard.



Smoke detectors do not function properly when placed in high humidity places where they might fail to distinguish between smoke particles and moisture content. According to Local Government Association (LGA) 40% of battery-powered smoke alarms failed to activate in residential fires in England in 2018. In 45% of these cases, smoke alarm failed to activate due to the failure in smoke detector. The lack of reliability on the smoke detectors due to lack of regular maintenance negatively impacts the growth of smoke detectors market.



The increased number of fire incidents in commercial as well as in residential places is driving the growth of smoke detectors market. The use of synthetic building materials and variety of plastics, synthetic textiles in furnishing of commercial and residential buildings has made them vulnerable to fire accidents. Fire accidents leads to severe life and property losses. Early detection of fire through smoke detectors can reduce the risk of life and property due to fire incidents.



According to the U.S National Fire Protect Act (NFPA), in 2018, out of the total 499,000 structure fires, 387,000 were residential structure fires whereas 112,000 were nonresidential structure fires. The NFPA in 2017, estimated that fires caused $9.7 billion in property damageas well as 2,716 civilian deaths and 14,651 civilian injuries. Considering these losses, major number of residential and commercial buildings are required to be equipped with smoke detectors thus positively impacting the growth of the smoke detectors market.



In 2017, Honeywell International Inc., a U.S based provider of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems, acquired SCAME Sistemi S.R.L. for an undisclosed amount. Through the acquisition, Honeywell aims to expand its fire business by utilizing new fire and gas safety capabilities of SCAME Sistemi S.R.L. and expanding its product line. SCAME Sistemi S.R.L. is an Italy based provider of all-in-one systems that deliver management of fire and gas detection, and fire extinguishing systems.



Major players in the market are Honeywell International Inc., Tyco, Siemens AG, Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd, Secom PLC, Unisafe Fire Protection LLC, 3M , Nowatec AS, Johnson Control, and Robert Bosch.



5. Smoke Detectors Market Regional and Country Analysis



