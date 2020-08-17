Global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market by Product, Application, End-user and Region - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smoke Evacuation Systems Market by Product (Smoke Evacuator [Portable & Stationary], Filter, Pencil, Accessories), Application (General Surgery, Laparoscopic, Orthopedic, Aesthetic), End-User (Hospitals, ASC, Surgical Centers) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smoke Evacuation Systems Market is projected to reach US$ 154 million by 2025 from US$ 115 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The adoption of smoke evacuation systems is growing across major healthcare markets mainly due to increased product availability of smoke evacuation systems, rising patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, expansion in the target patient population needing surgical procedures, and wider acceptance and availability of relevant operating room protocols and guidelines for smoke evacuation.

Smoke evacuation pencils & wands segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the smoke evacuation systems market during the forecast period

On the basis of product, the smoke evacuation systems market is segmented into smoke evacuating systems, smoke evacuation filters, smoke evacuation pencils & wands, smoke-evac fusion products (shrouds), smoke evacuation tubings, and accessories. The smoke evacuation pencils & wands segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its growing adoption among healthcare facilities and its significant usage due to the safety benefits of creating a healthier environment for surgeons, nurses, technologists, and surgical teams.

Hospitals segment is expected to witness the highest growth of all end-users in the smoke evacuation systems market during the forecast period

On the basis of end-user, the smoke evacuation systems market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cosmetic surgery centers, dental clinics, and veterinary healthcare providers. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the smoke evacuation systems market during the forecast period due to the large target population aiming for surgical treatments. Moreover, factors such as the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS), especially in hospital settings; developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging Asian Pacific, Latin American, and Middle Eastern countries; growing geriatric population; and favorable government policies and recommendations for the use of smoke evacuation systems in hospitals are likely to propel market growth.

Laparoscopic surgeries segment is expected to witness the highest growth of all applications in the smoke evacuation systems market during the forecast period

On the basis of applications, the smoke evacuation systems market is segmented into medical aesthetic surgeries, laparoscopic surgeries, open general surgeries, and orthopedic surgeries. The laparoscopic surgeries segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Also, factors such as the advantages associated with laparoscopic procedures over conventional open surgery and the need to improve the working environment in the operating room are expected to drive market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market, by region, during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases such as bypass heart procedures (coupled with the rising target population); improvements in healthcare systems; rising medical tourism; increasing government initiatives for the modernization of healthcare infrastructure; and the increasing number of hospitals.

Research Coverage

This report studies the smoke evacuation systems market based on product type, application, end-user, and region. It also covers factors affecting market growth, analyzes various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the study analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the size of market segments with respect to key regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.



Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the global smoke evacuation systems market are CONMED Corporation (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Olympus (Japan), Ethicon (US), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), KLS Martin (Germany), Stryker Corporation (US), I.C Medical (US), Symmetry Surgical Inc. (US), Utah Medical Products Inc. (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Pall Corporation (US), Ecolab (US), and Deroyal (US).

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Overview

4.2 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market, By Product, 2020 vs. 2025

4.3 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market Share, By End User, 2020 vs. 2025

4.4 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market, By Application, 2020 vs. 2025 (USD Million)

4.5 Geographical Snapshot of the Smoke Evacuation Systems Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Product Availability

5.2.1.2 Rising Patient Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

5.2.1.3 Growing Target Patient Population

5.2.1.4 Wider Acceptance and Availability of Relevant Operating Room Protocols and Guidelines

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Clinical Evidence to Establish Operational Efficacy of Target Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Countries

5.2.3.2 Increasing Number of Elective Surgical Procedures

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Pricing Pressure on Market Players

5.2.4.2 Procedural Concerns

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Smoke Evacuation Systems Market



6 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands

6.3 Smoke Evacuation Filters

6.4 Smoke Evacuating Systems

6.5 Smoke-Evac Fusion Products (Shrouds)

6.6 Smoke Evacuation Tubing

6.7 Accessories



7 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Laparoscopic Surgeries

7.3 Open General Surgeries

7.4 Orthopedic Surgeries

7.5 Medical Aesthetics Surgeries



8 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

8.4 Cosmetic Surgery Centers

8.5 Dental Clinics

8.6 Veterinary Healthcare Providers



9 Smoke Evacuation Systems Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 RoW



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Rank Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Product Launches

10.3.2 Acquisitions



11 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

11.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

11.1.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

11.1.2 Stars

11.1.3 Emerging Leaders

11.1.4 Pervasive Players

11.1.5 Emerging Companies

11.2 Company Profiles

11.2.1 Conmed Corporation

11.2.2 Medtronic PLC

11.2.3 Stryker Corporation

11.2.4 Recent Developments

11.2.5 Ethicon (a Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Company)

11.2.6 Recent Developments

11.2.7 Olympus Corporation

11.2.8 Pall Corporation (a Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

11.2.9 Ecolab

11.2.10 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

11.2.11 Coopersurgical, Inc. (a Subsidiary of the Cooper Companies, Inc.)

11.2.12 Utah Medical Products, Inc.

11.2.13 Deroyal

11.2.14 Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

11.2.15 I.C. Medical, Inc.

11.2.16 KLS Martin

11.2.17 Symmetry Surgical Inc.

11.2.18 Other Companies

11.2.18.1 Bowa-Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

11.2.18.2 Karl Storz Endoskope

11.2.18.3 Surgiform Technology

11.2.18.4 Meyer-Haake GmbH

11.2.18.5 Surgical Holdings



