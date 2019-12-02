Global SOAR Market Report 2019-2021 - Shrinking Supply of Cyber Security Talent & Growing Volume of Cyber Attacks Drive an Early Adoption of SOAR Solutions in Security Operations Centers
Dec 02, 2019, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Security Orchestration and Automation Response Market, Forecast to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study on the global market for SOAR solutions provides detailed insights into key market trends, risk posture, market dynamics, and vendor dynamics in this market.
The SOAR market is in the early growth stage, owing to the niche nature of these solutions. Yet, it is predicted that enterprise adoption will record double-digit growth rates during the forecast period.
The presence of large volume of sensitive data and the need for cyber resiliency drives adoption in the financial services and healthcare verticals. Large enterprises feel a greater need for real-time security posture visibility. The presence of disparate departments and processes makes security orchestration an essential concept in large enterprises.
Market Summary
Growing volume and complexity of data breaches force enterprises to invest in many point solutions to reduce vulnerability. Information security analysts often do not have the required bandwidth to handle the huge volume of data generated by each of these tools. The situation is further complicated by the widening gap between the demand and supply of cyber security talent.
The security orchestration and automation response (SOAR) platform ties together various IT and security tools to give a bird's eye view of network security events. Further, these solutions take off a huge volume of workload from security analysts by automating repetitive manual tasks.
Research Scope
Geographical Analysis
- Europe, Middle East, and Africa
- Asia Pacific
- North America and Latin America
Market Forecasts
- Total SOAR Market, Forecast to 2021
- SOAR Market by Business Size, Forecast to 2021
- SOAR Market by Region, Forecast to 2021
- SOAR Market by Verticals, Forecast to 2021
- The base year for the study is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2019 to 2021
Insights Included
- Market Dynamics
- Market Trends
- Growth Forecasts
- Competitor Analysis and Key Vendor Profiles
- Insights for CISOs
- Growth Opportunities
Key Issues Addressed
- What is Security Orchestration & Automation Response?
- What are the products/concepts/use cases available in the market today? Who are the vendors operating in this market?
- What is the current addressable market size? How is it expected to change over the forecast period? What are the factors influencing market growth rates?
- What are the market dynamics? What are the pricing trends, deployment models, and distribution channels prevalent in this market?
- How do market dynamics differ across regions and across verticals?
- What are the growth opportunities for vendors and distributors in this market?
- What are the best practices to be followed by enterprises adopting SOAR?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market State - 360-Degree Snapshot
2. Research Scope
- Geographical Segmentation
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. Market Definitions
- SOC Challenges
- Benefits of SOAR
4. Market Dynamics
- SOAR Market - Growth Enablers
- SOAR Market - Challenges
- Impact Mapping of Enablers and Challenges
- Distribution Channel
- Pricing Models
5. Market Size and Forecast
- Forecast Assumptions
- Risks to Market Forecasts
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Regional Hotspots and Emerging Geographies
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Business Size
- Revenue Forecast by Business Size
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Business Size
6. Competitor Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Market Penetration vs. Growth Matrix
- Market Penetration vs. Growth Matrix Discussion
- Key Vendor Profiles - Ayehu Technologies
- Key Vendor Profiles - Cisco Defense Orchestrator (CDO)
- Key Vendor Profiles - Cyberbit
- Key Vendor Profiles - D3 Security
- Key Vendor Profiles - Demisto
- Key Vendor Profiles - DFLabs
- Key Vendor Profiles - IBM Resilient
- Key Vendor Profiles - LogRhythm
- Key Vendor Profiles - Phantom Splunk
- Key Vendor Profiles - Rapid7
- Key Vendor Profiles - Siemplify
- Key Vendor Profiles - Swimlane
- Key Vendor Profiles - Syncurity
7. Insights for CISOs
- To SOAR or Not?
- Measuring Effectiveness of SOC Operations
- Features and Functionalities
- SOAR Considerations
8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - SOC Process Consulting
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Use Case Expansion
- Growth Opportunity 3 - SME Focus
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
9. The Last Word
- Appendix
- Partial List of Companies Interviewed
- List of Exhibits
