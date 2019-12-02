Global SOAR Market Report 2019-2021 - Shrinking Supply of Cyber Security Talent & Growing Volume of Cyber Attacks Drive an Early Adoption of SOAR Solutions in Security Operations Centers

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Security Orchestration and Automation Response Market, Forecast to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study on the global market for SOAR solutions provides detailed insights into key market trends, risk posture, market dynamics, and vendor dynamics in this market.



The SOAR market is in the early growth stage, owing to the niche nature of these solutions. Yet, it is predicted that enterprise adoption will record double-digit growth rates during the forecast period.



The presence of large volume of sensitive data and the need for cyber resiliency drives adoption in the financial services and healthcare verticals. Large enterprises feel a greater need for real-time security posture visibility. The presence of disparate departments and processes makes security orchestration an essential concept in large enterprises.



Market Summary



Growing volume and complexity of data breaches force enterprises to invest in many point solutions to reduce vulnerability. Information security analysts often do not have the required bandwidth to handle the huge volume of data generated by each of these tools. The situation is further complicated by the widening gap between the demand and supply of cyber security talent.



The security orchestration and automation response (SOAR) platform ties together various IT and security tools to give a bird's eye view of network security events. Further, these solutions take off a huge volume of workload from security analysts by automating repetitive manual tasks.



Research Scope



Geographical Analysis

Europe , Middle East , and Africa

, , and Asia Pacific

North America and Latin America

Market Forecasts

Total SOAR Market, Forecast to 2021

SOAR Market by Business Size, Forecast to 2021

SOAR Market by Region, Forecast to 2021

SOAR Market by Verticals, Forecast to 2021

The base year for the study is 2018 and the forecast period is from 2019 to 2021

Insights Included

Market Dynamics

Market Trends

Growth Forecasts

Competitor Analysis and Key Vendor Profiles

Insights for CISOs

Growth Opportunities



Key Issues Addressed

What is Security Orchestration & Automation Response?

What are the products/concepts/use cases available in the market today? Who are the vendors operating in this market?

What is the current addressable market size? How is it expected to change over the forecast period? What are the factors influencing market growth rates?

What are the market dynamics? What are the pricing trends, deployment models, and distribution channels prevalent in this market?

How do market dynamics differ across regions and across verticals?

What are the growth opportunities for vendors and distributors in this market?

What are the best practices to be followed by enterprises adopting SOAR?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market State - 360-Degree Snapshot

2. Research Scope

Geographical Segmentation

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Market Definitions

SOC Challenges

Benefits of SOAR

4. Market Dynamics

SOAR Market - Growth Enablers

SOAR Market - Challenges

Impact Mapping of Enablers and Challenges

Distribution Channel

Pricing Models

5. Market Size and Forecast

Forecast Assumptions

Risks to Market Forecasts

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Regional Hotspots and Emerging Geographies

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical

Percent Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Business Size

6. Competitor Analysis

Competitive Environment

Market Penetration vs. Growth Matrix

Market Penetration vs. Growth Matrix Discussion

Key Vendor Profiles - Ayehu Technologies

Key Vendor Profiles - Cisco Defense Orchestrator (CDO)

Key Vendor Profiles - Cyberbit

Key Vendor Profiles - D3 Security

Key Vendor Profiles - Demisto

Key Vendor Profiles - DFLabs

Key Vendor Profiles - IBM Resilient

Key Vendor Profiles - LogRhythm

Key Vendor Profiles - Phantom Splunk

Key Vendor Profiles - Rapid7

Key Vendor Profiles - Siemplify

Key Vendor Profiles - Swimlane

Key Vendor Profiles - Syncurity

7. Insights for CISOs

To SOAR or Not?

Measuring Effectiveness of SOC Operations

Features and Functionalities

SOAR Considerations

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - SOC Process Consulting

Growth Opportunity 2 - Use Case Expansion

Growth Opportunity 3 - SME Focus

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. The Last Word

Appendix

Partial List of Companies Interviewed

List of Exhibits

