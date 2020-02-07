Global Social & Emotional Learning (SEL) Market Worth $3.7B by 2024 - Key Trends, Profiles of Leading Players, The Regulatory Landscape

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market by Component (Solutions (SEL Platform and SEL Assessment Tool), Services), Type (Web and Application), End User (Pre-K, Elementary Schools, Middle and High Schools), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is in its infancy stage and is expected to grow from 1.2 billion in 2019 to USD 3.7 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.7% during the forecast period.



The proliferation of computing in the K-12 sector



The major factors driving the growth of the SEL market include the proliferation of computing in the K-12 sector and high capital spending on SEL by educators and policymakers.



The Training and support segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on services, the training and support segment of the SEL market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Training and support services help educators in their SEL journey that includes onsite training, remote technical assistance, and support related to the SEL platform. Training services comprise in-school training, workshops, personal training, conferences, webinars, seminars, and personal development programs on SEL. It also includes the best practices that support safe and engaging learning environments for learners. Effective SEL training aids teachers and admin staff to deliver valuable outcomes on SEL programs.



Application segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



SEL plays an integral part in education across developed and developing countries. They act as a useful resource for educators to develop non-cognitive skills in children. Educators have experienced several benefits with the implementation of SEL into academia. The application-based SEL platform helps students live in rural areas or schools that do not have strong internet connectivity. Schools from emerging countries prefer SEL applications, as it is easy to use and runs without any interruptions. In case of an upgrade, SEL providers deliver a timely software upgrade to schools.



North America to record the highest market share in SEL market in 2019



Canada has witnessed significant adoption of SEL technologies in the past few years. The SEL framework is gaining momentum in Canada with the determination of teaching social and emotional skills to children at an early age. With the implementation of the SEL platform, educators have witnessed significant growth in students' personal and professional life. Students could gain important skills with the help of SEL programs. For instance, through SEL, students can set goals, manage emotions, maintain positive relationships, experience empathy, and make informed decisions. In a nutshell, SEL solutions and tools help educators improve students' academic grades and create a positive environment in the schools as well as society.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Global Social and Emotional Learning Market

4.2 Market, By Type

4.3 Market in North America, By End User and Country

4.4 Market in Europe, By End User and Country

4.5 Market in the Asia-Pacific, By End User and Country



5 Market Overview and Market Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Promotion of Social and Emotional Learning By Government Organizations

5.2.1.2 Improvement in School Environment, Citizenships, and Relationships

5.2.1.3 Proliferation of Computing in the K-12 Sector

5.2.1.4 High Capital Spending on Social and Emotional Learning By Educators and Policymakers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Budget Constraints for Social and Emotional Learning Across Developing and Underdeveloped Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Penetration of Advanced Technologies

5.2.3.2 Emergence of Artificial Intelligence in K-12 Education Sector

5.2.3.3 Innovation in Virtual and Augmented Realities Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Knowledge on the Social and Emotional Learning

5.2.4.2 Challenges With Social and Emotional Learning Implementation

5.3 Business Model

5.3.1 Schools and Districts

5.3.2 Teachers

5.3.3 Families/Parents

5.3.4 Resellers

5.4 Regulatory Landscape

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Right to Education

5.4.3 National Science Education Standards

5.4.4 International Standard Classification of Education

5.4.5 European Network for Quality Assurance in Higher Education

5.4.6 Australian Education Act

5.4.7 Education Services for Overseas Students Act

5.4.8 Fundamental Law of Education

5.4.9 Compulsory Education Law of the People's Republic of China

5.4.10 South African Schools Act, No. 84 of 1996

5.4.11 The Education Act 2011

5.4.12 Every Student Succeeds Act

5.4.13 Fund for Maintenance and Development of the Fundamental Education and Valorization of Teaching



6 Social and Emotional Learning Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Social and Emotional Learning Platform

6.2.2 Social and Emotional Assessment Tools

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Consulting

6.3.2 Integration and Deployment

6.3.3 Training and Support



7 Social and Emotional Learning Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Web

7.3 Application



8 Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pre-K

8.3 Elementary Schools

8.4 Middle and High Schools



9 Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.6 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Committee for Children

11.3 Emotional ABCs

11.4 EVERFI

11.5 Everyday Speech

11.6 Social Express

11.7 Peekapak

11.8 Nearpod

11.9 Purpose Prep

11.10 Aperture Education

11.11 Rethink ED

11.12 Taproot Learning

11.13 SEL Adventures

11.14 BASE Education

11.15 Panorama Education

11.16 Evolution Labs

11.17 Hoonuit

11.18 The Conover Company

11.19 ScholarCentric

11.20 ONEder Academy

11.21 Hero K-12

11.22 7 Mindsets

11.23 Right-To-Win

11.24 Country-Wise Social and Emotional Learning Providers



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bpccew

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

