Global Social and Emotional Learning Market (2020 to 2025) - North America to Record the Highest Market Share in 2019

DUBLIN, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Impact on Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Type (Web and Application), End User (Pre-K, Elementary Schools, and Middle and High Schools), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher expects the global social and emotional learning (SEL) market size to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to USD 3.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.6% during the forecast period.



Major factors driving the growth of the COVID-19 impact on the global social and emotional learning (SEL) market includes higher adoption of social and emotional learning tools in Q4 of 2020 and Q1 of 2021, and the promotion of SEL by government organizations and improvement in the school environment, citizenships, and relationships amidst the crisis.



Service Segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The outbreak of COVID-19 has slowed down business operations at various levels. In the pre-COVID-19 scenario, services such as consulting, integration and deployment, and training and support hold more than 30% of the overall market share. In consulting services, feasibility assessment, analysis, and advisory of appropriate SEL software are included. The demand for SEL services is surging during the pandemic, due to the rising demand for customization.



The requirement of innovative web-based SEL solutions, which are effectively coupled with AI, security, and network connectivity, is increasing from different end-users. The adoption of cloud-based SEL solutions is expected to rise in the coming years, as schools and districts of various countries are majorly focused on easy connectivity, maintenance, and accessibility from anywhere. To cater to the need to manage cloud-based SEL solutions, vendors need to enhance the management capabilities of their SEL services.



Application segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



SEL plays an integral part in education across developed and developing countries. They act as a useful resource for educators to develop non-cognitive skills in children. Educators have experienced several benefits with the implementation of SEL into academia. The application-based SEL platform helps students live in rural areas or schools that do not have strong internet connectivity. Schools from emerging countries prefer SEL applications, as it is easy to use and runs without any interruptions.



In case of an upgrade, SEL providers deliver a timely software upgrade to schools. Owing to COVID-19, schools are no more accessible to students and teachers; hence, the demand for the SEL application has declined. The entire world is preparing for such incidents in the future; hence, institutions are planning to adopt cloud-based solutions. However, the SEL application is installed at school premises or on servers accessible via Virtual Private Network (VPN) tools.



North America to record the highest market share inSEL market in 2019



North America has witnessed significant adoption of SEL technologies in the past few years. The SEL framework is gaining momentum in this region with the determination of teaching social and emotional skills to the children at an early age. With the implementation of the SEL platform, educators have witnessed significant growth in students' personal and professional life. Students could gain important skills with the help of SEL programs. The crisis around COVID-19 has left an indelible footprint on the hearts and minds of children and adults. The American Federation of Teachers (AFT), with its 1.7 million members, is providing effective online educational resources to America's teachers and students. To meet children's social and emotional needs during this challenging time, AFT has compiled helpful resources for educators and parents.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Impact on the Ecosystem and Extended Ecosystem

4.1 Social and Emotional Learning Ecosystem Analysis, by Stakeholder

4.1.1 Technology Providers

4.1.2 Governments and Institutions

4.1.3 Resellers

4.1.4 Schools and Districts

4.1.5 Parents

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Social and Emotional Learning Market Dynamics and Analysis

4.2.1 Introduction

4.2.2 Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1 Fear of COVID-19 Second Wave

4.2.2.2 Increase in Discrimination Incidents During the COVID-19 Pandemic

4.2.2.3 Rise in Anxiety, Depression, Suicidal Tendency and Adverse Effects on Mental Health Due to COVID-19

4.2.3 Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Drug Availability by the End of 2020 Or Early 2021

4.2.3.2 Unlocking the World, Decline in Number of COVID-19 Cases, and Higher Recovery Rate

4.2.3.3 Adoption of Social and Emotional Learning Tools in Q4 of 2020 and Q1 of 2021

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on SEL Market Dynamics Analysis

4.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

4.3.2 Restraints and Challenges



5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Social and Emotional Learning Market, by Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Solutions

5.2.1 Forecast, 2018 - 2025 (Pre-COVID-19/Optimistic/Pessimistic)

5.3 Services

5.3.1 Forecast, 2018 - 2025 (Pre-COVID-19/Optimistic/Pessimistic)



6 Impact of COVID-19 on the Social and Emotional Learning Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Web

6.2.1 Forecast, 2018 - 2025 (Pre-COVID-19/Optimistic/Pessimistic)

6.3 Application

6.3.1 Forecast, 2018 - 2025 (Pre-COVID-19/Optimistic/Pessimistic)



7 Social and Emotional Learning Market, by End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pre-K

7.2.1 Forecast, 2018 - 2025 (Pre-COVID-19/Optimistic/Pessimistic)

7.3 Elementary Schools

7.3.1 Forecast, 2018 - 2025 (Pre-COVID-19/Optimistic/Pessimistic)

7.4 Middle and High Schools

7.4.1 Forecast, 2018 - 2025 (Pre-COVID-19/Optimistic/Pessimistic)



8 Social and Emotional Learning Market, by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Forecast, 2018 - 2025 (Pre-COVID-19/Optimistic/Pessimistic)

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Forecast, 2018 - 2025 (Pre-COVID-19/Optimistic/Pessimistic)

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Forecast, 2018 - 2025 (Pre-COVID-19/Optimistic/Pessimistic)

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 Forecast, 2018 - 2025 (Pre-COVID-19/Optimistic/Pessimistic)

8.6 Latin America

8.6.1 Forecast, 2018 - 2025 (Pre-COVID-19/Optimistic/Pessimistic)



9 COVID-19 Focused Profiles of Key Vendors

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Committee for Children

9.3 Everfi

9.4 Everyday Speech

9.5 Peekapak

9.6 Nearpod

9.7 Evolution Labs

9.8 Rethink Ed

9.9 Hoonuit

9.10 Illuminate Education



10 Appendix

10.1 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

10.2 Author Details

