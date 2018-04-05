Global Soda Ash Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022

The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world soda ash market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.

In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for soda ash.

Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of soda ash

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast Comprehensive data showing soda ash capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on soda ash manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of soda ash in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Soda ash market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: SODA ASH PROPERTIES AND USES



2. SODA ASH MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. SODA ASH WORLD MARKET



3.1. World soda ash capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World soda ash production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Soda ash consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Soda ash global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Soda ash prices in the world market



4. SODA ASH REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Suppliers in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

5. SODA ASH MARKET PROSPECTS



5.1. Soda ash capacity and production forecast up to 2022

Global production forecast

On-going projects

5.2. Soda ash consumption forecast up to 2022

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Soda ash market prices forecast up to 2022



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE SODA ASH MARKET WORLDWIDE



6.1. Solvay Chemicals

6.2. Tata Chemicals Limited

6.3. FMC Wyoming Corp

6.4. Tangshan Sanyou Group Co., Ltd

6.5. Shandong Haihua Group Co., Ltd.



7. SODA ASH END-USE SECTOR



7.1. Consumption by application

7.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



