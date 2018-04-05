Global Soda Ash Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022

DUBLIN, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Soda Ash: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world soda ash market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for soda ash.
Report Scope
- The report covers global, regional and country markets of soda ash
- It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast Comprehensive data showing soda ash capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)
- The report indicates a wealth of information on soda ash manufacturers and distributors
- Region market overview covers the following: production of soda ash in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers
- Soda ash market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: SODA ASH PROPERTIES AND USES
2. SODA ASH MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. SODA ASH WORLD MARKET
3.1. World soda ash capacity
- Capacity broken down by region
- Capacity divided by country
- Manufacturers and their capacity by plant
3.2. World soda ash production
- Global output dynamics
- Production by region
- Production by country
3.3. Soda ash consumption
- World consumption
- Consumption trends in Europe
- Consumption trends in Asia Pacific
- Consumption trends in North America
3.4. Soda ash global trade
- World trade dynamics
- Export and import flows in regions
3.5. Soda ash prices in the world market
4. SODA ASH REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
- Total installed capacity in country
- Production in country
- Manufacturers in country
- Consumption of in country
- Suppliers in country
- Export and import in country
- Prices in country
5. SODA ASH MARKET PROSPECTS
5.1. Soda ash capacity and production forecast up to 2022
- Global production forecast
- On-going projects
5.2. Soda ash consumption forecast up to 2022
- World consumption forecast
- Forecast of consumption in Europe
- Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific
- Consumption forecast in North America
5.3. Soda ash market prices forecast up to 2022
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE SODA ASH MARKET WORLDWIDE
6.1. Solvay Chemicals
6.2. Tata Chemicals Limited
6.3. FMC Wyoming Corp
6.4. Tangshan Sanyou Group Co., Ltd
6.5. Shandong Haihua Group Co., Ltd.
7. SODA ASH END-USE SECTOR
7.1. Consumption by application
7.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
