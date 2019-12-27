Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market Study, 2018-2019 & 2027 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, Recommendations

DUBLIN, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sodium Hypophosphite - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sodium Hypophosphite market accounted for $582.36 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,051.28 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.



Growing demand for water treatment in industrial applications and expansion of the electronics and automotive sectors are the key driving factors. However, the rise in the price of phosphorous rocks owing to scarcity in supply is restraining the market growth.



In terms of grade, the electrical segment is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period. Sodium hypophosphite in its electrical grade is utilized for electroless nickel plating. Electroless nickel plating is increasing boundless adoption in the automotive and electronics sectors.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the presence of large electronics and automotive manufacturers in the region and also the rise in industrialization in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in the upcoming years.



Some of the key players in Global Sodium Hypophosphite market include Solvay, Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd, Arkema, Jiangxi Fuerxin Medicine Chemical Co., Ltd., Hubei Lianxing Chemical Co., Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich, Changshu New-Tech Chemicals Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Zengxin Chemistry Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Kangxiang Industrial Group Co., Ltd., and Huanggang Quanwang Chemical Co., Ltd.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market, By Grade

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Industrial

5.3 Electrical

5.4 Other Grades

5.4.1 Food

5.4.2 Agriculture



6 Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market, By Purity

6.1 Introduction

6.2 <_9__br />6.3 99%



7 Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market, By Function

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ion Exchange Resins

7.3 Chemical Intermediates

7.4 Reducing Agents

7.5 Analytical Reagents

7.6 Polymer Catalysts

7.7 Catalysts & Stabilizers

7.8 Other Functions

7.8.1 Flame Retardants

7.8.2 Food Additives



8 Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial

8.3 Household

8.4 Public Utilities

8.5 Polymers

8.6 Aviation

8.7 Electroplating

8.8 Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

8.9 Electronics

8.10 Automotive & Transportation

8.11 Building & Construction

8.12 Petroleum

8.13 Water Treatment

8.14 Other Applications



9 Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Solvay

11.2 Nippon Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.

11.3 Arkema

11.4 Jiangxi Fuerxin Medicine Chemical Co. Ltd.

11.5 Hubei Lianxing Chemical Co. Ltd.

11.6 Sigma-Aldrich

11.7 Changshu New-Tech Chemicals Co. Ltd.

11.8 Zhejiang Zengxin Chemistry Co. Ltd.

11.9 Hubei Sky Lake Chemical Co. Ltd.

11.10 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd.

11.11 Jiangsu Kangxiang Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

11.12 Huanggang Quanwang Chemical Co. Ltd.



