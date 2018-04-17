Global Sodium Percarbonate Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023

NEW YORK, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Sodium Percarbonate Market Information- by type (coated, uncoated and tablet), By Application (detergent agent, bleaching agent, cleaning agent, water treatment and others), by End use (household cleaning, laundry, industrial cleaning, textile industry, papermaking industry, food industry, chemical Industry , and others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America) - Forecast to 2023



Market Synopsis of Global Sodium Percarbonate Market:

Sodium percarbonate is highly crystalline powder used for cleaning purpose. It is colorless, hygroscopic, water soluble solid which is an addition product of sodium carbonate and hydrogen peroxide. Sodium percarbonate is mainly available in coated and uncoated form, whereas it is widely being available in tablet form especially in water treatment applications. It is mainly used as detergent agent, cleaning agent, bleaching agent in most of the cleaning applications. Use of tablet type of sodium percarbonate is growing at a moderate pace as it is comparatively easy to use in end use applications than powder form.

As per the MRFR analysis, global sodium percarbonate market anticipated to witness significant growth in coming years and reach USD 1,950 million by 2023, growing at CAGR of 8.24%. Household cleaning applications holds major demand for sodium percarbonate over the years and driving global growth. Factors including increasing per capita income, consistent growing population, and favorable government regulations encouraging global demand. Furthermore, textile industry extensively uses sodium percarbonate for bleaching purposes which is emerged as an important growth driver. Growing purchasing power linked with demand for customized clothing has played crucial role. On the other hand, coated type of sodium percarbonate was dominated global market and accounted for 68% global share growing at 8.27% followed by uncoated sodium percarbonate. Coated type is highly favorable among end use industries including household cleaning, textile, and papermaking. Based on applications, detergent agents occupied majority of the market and accounted for 48% global share. Household and industrial cleaning applications have led the domination of this segment in 2016. On the basis of end use industries household cleaning single handedly driving global growth followed by commercial laundry. Household industry covered almost more than half of the market growing at CAGR of 8.24%. Additionally, laundry (commercial) growing at highest CAGR of 8.24% which is expected to progress in global shares in the coming years due to growing economic development across the major economies.

Regional Analysis



The global sodium percarbonate market is spanned across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Latin America. As of 2016, Europe was the largest sodium percarbonate market both in terms of value and volume. The region accounted for largest global market shares of 41% and it is expected to grow at significant CAGR of 8.31% during the review period. Growth in this regional was attributed to growing production of sodium percarbonate in this region along with active presence foremost manufacturers. Moreover, household cleaning applications linked with commercial laundry were growing significantly across Europe which is considered as key growth drivers. Germany, UK, and Russia are the key growth contributing markets, wherein Germany was the largest contributor growing at aggressive CAGR of 8.40%.

Asia Pacific region accounted for 30% of global shares and represent dynamic growth for sodium percarbonate in the years to come. The region is growing at healthy CAGR of 8.25% driven by growing industrial investment across the key economies in this region. China was the major contributor in this region in 2016 which has presence of large number of mid-scale sodium percarbonate manufacturers. North America holds relatively smaller regional shares as compared to Europe and Asia Pacific and is growing at steady CAGR over the years. The U.S. and Canada are the markets driving North American regional growth. In 2016, the U.S. has generated majority revenue of USD 156.8 million in this region due to growth in commercial laundry and industrial cleaning applications.

Segmentation

The global sodium percarbonate market is segmented on the basis of derivative type, application, end use and Region. On the basis of type market has been segmented into coated, uncoated and tablet. Market segmentation on the basis of application includes detergent agent, bleaching agent, cleaning agent, water treatment and others. Based on the end use industries market segmented into household cleaning, laundry, textile, papermaking, chemical food and others. Based on regions, market is segmented into- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

The key players in market includes Solvay AG, Evonik Industries AG, OCI Peroxygens LLC, Kemira, Khimprom, HOGYE HOLDING GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED, JINKE Company Limited., Jiangxi Boholy Chemical Co, Ltd, Wuxi wanma chemical co.,ltd, and Hodogaya Chemical Co., Ltd among others.



Key Findings

The global sodium percarbonate market is projected to grow at CAGR of 8.24% and expected to reach USD 1,950 million during the forecast period of 2016-2023. Regionally, Europe accounted largest value and volume market share due to the largest production of sodium percarbonate. China was the most promising market across the globe expected to reach USD 293.3 million growing at dominant CAGR of 8.33%. Moreover, coated sodium percarbonate dominated global market, although, tablet sodium percarbonate anticipated to progress in the coming years due to its convenience during the use.

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region includes

World

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada



• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest Of the Asia Pacific



• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o UK

o Rest Of the Europe



• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Kuwait

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa



• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest Of the Latin America



Intended Audience

• Manufacturers and distributors of Sodium Percarbonate.

• Suppliers and traders of Sodium Percarbonate.

• Government, associations and industrial bodies.

• Investors and Trade experts.

• Consulting in chemical experts.



