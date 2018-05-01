Global Software as a Service Market Technologies and Markets 2016-2018 & 2022 - Key Companies are Oracle, SAP, IBM, Microsoft., Salesforce.com, Workday, HP & Rackspace

The study includes detailed analysis of key trends and other market information regarding SaaS technology and its various segments. It also emphasizes on providing global market size, compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), and revenue prospects for various segments and subsegments through 2022. However, SaaS technology's core market segment is composed of key enterprise applications or software, hosted and delivered by third-party vendors, CSPs or MSPs through various cloud deployment modes. However, this report includes only public cloud deployment modes for market study.

Moreover, there are several SaaS vendors who offer IT infrastructure software or applications, for which cloud-based or SaaS subscriptions are also provided. The report does not include the SaaS market for such applications. Some examples of the type of applications include virtualization software, middleware, application integration, content delivery solutions and more.



SaaS market is segmented by application type including analytics, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), HR and payroll, Supply Chain Management (SCM), finance and accounting, Enterprise Content Management (ECM), collaboration, and other enterprise applications such as legal and risk management, marketing and omnichannel, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms.



The market is also segmented by large enterprises as well as small and medium businesses (SMBs) based on the adoption of SaaS delivery model in different size organizations in various verticals. SaaS market segmented by verticals includes Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), retail, Telecom Media and Technology (TMT), healthcare, discrete manufacturing, travel and hospitality, utilities (energy and power, oil and gas, water management, etc.) and others, including education. Furthermore, regional analysis includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, as geographies.



The report also provides company profiles and competitive analysis of key SaaS vendors holding the maximum share of the market. Some of the companies include Oracle, SAP, IBM, Microsoft Corp., Salesforce.com, Workday, HP, Rackspace and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Summary and Highlights



3 Software as a Service (SaaS) Global Market Overview



4 Market Breakdown by Business Applications



5 Market Breakdown by Organization Size



6 Market Breakdown by End-use Industry



7 Market Breakdown by Region



8 Competitive Landscape



9 Company Profiles



Adobe Systems, Inc.

Anaplan, Inc.

Automatic Data Processing (Adp), Llc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Host Analytics, Inc.

Infor, Inc.

International Business Machines Corp. (Ibm)

Intuit, Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Okta, Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce.Com, Inc.

SAP SE

The Sage Group, Inc.

Workday, Inc.

Workwise, Inc.

Zendesk, Inc.

