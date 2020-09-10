Global Software-Defined Data Center Market (2020 to 2025) - Adoption by Hyperscale Cloud Providers Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Software-Defined Data Center Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Type (Software-Defined Compute, Software-Defined Storage, and Software-Defined Data Center Networking), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global SDDC market is estimated to be USD 43,719 million in 2020 and projected to reach USD 1,20,317 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period.

The need for modernizing IT infrastructure to achieve agility, scalability, and flexibility at scale to drive the growth of the SDDC market.

The Software-Defined Data Center(SDDC) market is expected to grow at a fast pace, owing to the growing need for enhancing infrastructure resiliency and service uptime, cost benefits associated with network automation and reduced energy usage, and reduced dependency on legacy hardware and hardware vendors. In addition to this, the growing adoption of multi-cloud strategy across organizations to reap both scalability and security benefits further adds to the growth.

The hardware segment to hold a larger market size in 2020.

The hardware segment is projected to contribute majorly to the market, while the services segment is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period. This growth these segments are supported by the rising installations of new SDDCs that require underlying servers for enabling proper facility functionality along with the growing need for upgrades and maintenance of existing solutions.

By vertical, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)industry to register the largest market size during the forecast period.

The BFSI vertical is expected to hold the largest market size in the SDDC market. With rising volumes of data across the BFSI vertical, the need to improve the operational efficiency, productivity, and security while efficiently managing the data has increased drastically. As a result, organizations are keen to implement automated and flexible data center solutions.

Asia Pacific (APAC) to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The APAC SDDC market is experiencing slashing IT budgets and the growing data traffic across organizations, which is encouraging the organizations in the region to adopt SDDC solutions for streamlining their operational processes. The growing focus of regional government on smart city initiatives, the proliferation of cloud services, growing businesses, and associated operations are expected to increase the use of SDDC solutions in this region. The major countries to witness high growth rates in this region include Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), Japan, and China among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities In Software-Defined Data Center Market

4.2 Market: Major Segments

4.3 North America Market, By Vertical And Country

4.4 Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview And Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need For Enhancing Infrastructure Resiliency And Service Uptime

5.2.1.2 Cost Benefits Associated With Network Automation And Reduced Energy Usage

5.2.1.3 Reduced Dependency On Legacy Hardware And Hardware Vendors

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack Of Universally Accepted Virtualization Standards

5.2.2.2 Inefficient Resource Provisioning

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Trend Of Moving Workloads To Advanced Colocation Centers

5.2.3.2 Adoption By Hyperscale Cloud Providers

5.2.3.3 Need For Secure Software-Defined Environments

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Management And Operational Challenges While Transitioning From On-Premises Architecture To Public Cloud Deployments

5.2.4.2 Requirement Of Enhanced Power And Cooling Infrastructure

5.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.7 Industry Standards

5.8 Case Study Analysis

5.9 Patent Analysis



6 Software-Defined Data Center Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: Covid-19 Impact

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Hardware: Market Drivers

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Software: Market Drivers

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Services: Market Drivers



7 Software-Defined Data Center Market, By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Service: Covid-19 Impact

7.2 Training And Consulting

7.3 Integration And Deployment

7.3.1 Integration And Deployment: Market Drivers

7.4 Support And Maintenance

7.4.1 Support And Maintenance: Software-Defined Data Center Market Drivers

7.5 Managed Services

7.5.1 Managed Services: Market Drivers



8 Software-Defined Data Center Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Organization Size: Covid-19 Impact

8.2 Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.2.1 Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises: Software-Defined Data Center Market Drivers

8.3 Large Enterprises

8.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers



9 Software-Defined Data Center Market, By Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Type: Covid-19 Impact

9.2 Software-Defined Computing

9.2.1 Software-Defined Computing: Market Drivers

9.3 Software-Defined Storage

9.3.1 Software-Defined Storage: Market Drivers

9.4 Software-Defined Data Center Networking

9.4.1 Software-Defined Data Center Networking: Software-Defined Data Center Market Drivers

9.5 Automation And Orchestration

9.5.1 Automation And Orchestration: Market Drivers



10 Software-Defined Data Center Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Vertical: Covid-19 Impact

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

10.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance: Market Drivers

10.3 It And Telecom

10.3.1 It And Telecom: Market Drivers

10.4 Government And Defense

10.4.1 Government And Defense: Software-Defined Data Center Market Drivers

10.5 Healthcare

10.5.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers

10.6 Education

10.6.1 Education: Market Drivers

10.7 Retail

10.7.1 Retail: Market Drivers

10.8 Manufacturing

10.8.1 Manufacturing: Market Drivers

10.9 Others



11 Software-Defined Data Center Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East And Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Market Share Of Top Players

12.4 Revenue Analysis Of Top Players

12.5 Key Market Developments

12.5.1 Product/Solution Launches And Enhancements

12.5.2 Acquisitions

12.5.3 Partnerships, Agreements, And Collaborations



13 Company Evaluation Matrix And Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions And Methodology

13.2.1 Stars

13.2.2 Emerging Leaders

13.2.3 Pervasive

13.2.4 Others

13.3 Software-Defined Computing Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019

13.3.1 Software-Defined Computing Company Evaluation Matrix Overview

13.4 Software-Defined Storage Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019

13.4.1 Software-Defined Storage Company Evaluation Matrix Overview

13.5 Company Profiles

13.5.1 VMware

13.5.2 Microsoft

13.5.3 HPE

13.5.4 Dell Technologies

13.5.5 Oracle

13.5.6 IBM

13.5.7 Nutanix

13.5.8 Cisco

13.5.9 Huawei

13.5.10 Fujitsu

13.5.11 Juniper Networks

13.5.12 Commvault

13.5.13 Arista Networks

13.5.14 Datacore Software

13.5.15 Scality

13.5.16 Suse

13.5.17 Netapp

13.5.18 Citrix

13.5.19 Nuage Networks (Nokia)

13.5.20 Lenovo

13.6 Startup Evaluation Matrix Methodology And Definitions

13.6.1 Progressive Companies

13.6.2 Responsive Companies

13.6.3 Dynamic Companies

13.6.4 Starting Blocks

13.7 Startup Profiles

13.7.1 Stratoscale

13.7.2 Lumina Networks

13.7.3 Hiveio

13.7.4 Tidalscale

13.7.5 Drivenets

13.7.6 Portworx

13.7.7 Lightbits

13.7.8 Arrcus

13.7.9 Vexata

13.7.10 Hammerspace

13.7.11 Cohesity



14 Adjacent Market



15 Appendix

