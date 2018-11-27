Global Software Developments in the Textile and Apparel Supply Chain Markets 2018: Current Types of Application Software and the Way they are Used in Business Today
The "Software Developments in the Textile and Apparel Supply Chain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The software has been used to automate manual business and industrial processes for many years, with the development of both Enterprise and Manufacturing and Cell Zone applications.
However, some have questioned whether this automation is really more efficient than manual processes, because of the lack of integration between software products used for different areas of management. The use of software in this way is likely to have several negative business implications, causing pain not only to the specific departments concerned but to companies' overall financial performance.
The report begins by summarising the current types of application software and the way they are used in business today. This software and the method of its implementation - i.e. separate applications running in parallel - have become barriers to business success. However, this problem is attracting global attention, both from software developers and from the textile and apparel manufacturers that use their products.
Whilst integrated software may, historically, have been difficult to achieve with the appropriate level of technical specialisation, the developing years of Industry 4.0, with its exploitation of AI and big data, have induced several vendors to move into this territory.
Implementing new software to bring about business improvements implies a fundamental process of change. To achieve an effective transition in a key business element that affects all departments, companies must have a well thought through project plan. In this, anything that touches on management needs to be monitored, to be preceded by a risk assessment, and to be accompanied by a backup alternative.
Benefits from the report:
- Identify gaps and current unmet needs through research analysis
- Identify clear software trends with the company and client user analysis
- Classify business wastes and negative implications of using non-integrated software
- Automotive benchmark analysis of prior and post-implementation statistics
- The leading players in the integrated software market for the textile and apparel industry and the strategies adopted to stay ahead
- Practicalities, challenges, and a key implementation strategy to transition to integrated software
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Software currently used in the supply chain
2.1. Enterprise software
2.2. Manufacturing and Cell Zone software
2.3. Business implications of separate software systems
3. Opportunities provided by vertically integrated software
4. Vertically integrated software solutions available
4.1. SAP S/4HANA for fashion and vertical business
4.1.1. Case study: Pacific Textiles
4.2. Senseye
4.3. AIMS360 - AIMS360 Fashion ERP
4.4. CGS - BlueCherry
4.5. User comparison of separate and vertically integrated software
5. Practicalities and challenges of transitioning to vertically integrated software platforms
5.1. Maintaining success after the transition
6. Conclusion
7. References
Companies Mentioned
- Adidas
- Aerosoles
- AIMS360
- Alita Moda
- ApCo
- Artik
- Benjamin Barker
- Bergstrom
- Blackberrys
- Blue Frog Embroidery
- Brazen Clothing
- CAT
- CGS
- Cin7
- Coppernob
- Dash
- Decathlon
- Delta Apparel
- Devernois
- Dewhirst
- Disney
- Dupont Beaudeux
- EFI OptiTex
- Elastic Suite
- Ellesse
- Emanuel Geraldo
- Fashion Garments 2 Co. Ltd (Vietnam)
- Fast Manager
- Fast React Systems
- Fred David
- GAP
- General Sportwear
- Gildan
- Guess
- Gymshark (UK)
- Haggar
- Holster Australia
- HS Fashion
- Hurley
- I Love Ugly
- Illegal Clothing
- ISyncSolutions
- J.C. Many Logo Apparel Co
- Joseph Abboud
- Komar
- Kuwaii
- Kyung Seung
- Levi's
- Lightspeed
- Megan Salmon
- Microdor Software Company
- Mind's Eye Graphics
- Nike
- Ock Pop Tok
- Omegaline
- Openbravo
- Opensystems/Precise
- Outfit Recommendation Software
- O'Kiss
- Pacific Textiles
- Pearl Izumi
- Perrin Apparel
- Radley (UK)
- Roadrunner
- Rue21
- Sanchez Hipertextil
- SAP
- Senseye
- Shopworks
- Sidelife
- Solihde
- Speedo
- Spyder
- Texbase
- The North Face
- Threadsol
- TimeReaction
- Todd Snyder
- Tommy Bahama
- UFO Group
- Under Armour
- Vend
- Vetigraph
- Victoria's Secret
- Visual Next
- Walski
- Yesim Tekstil (Turkey)
- Zestt
- Zulu & Zephyr
