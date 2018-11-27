Global Software Developments in the Textile and Apparel Supply Chain Markets 2018: Current Types of Application Software and the Way they are Used in Business Today

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Software Developments in the Textile and Apparel Supply Chain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The software has been used to automate manual business and industrial processes for many years, with the development of both Enterprise and Manufacturing and Cell Zone applications.



However, some have questioned whether this automation is really more efficient than manual processes, because of the lack of integration between software products used for different areas of management. The use of software in this way is likely to have several negative business implications, causing pain not only to the specific departments concerned but to companies' overall financial performance.



The report begins by summarising the current types of application software and the way they are used in business today. This software and the method of its implementation - i.e. separate applications running in parallel - have become barriers to business success. However, this problem is attracting global attention, both from software developers and from the textile and apparel manufacturers that use their products.



Whilst integrated software may, historically, have been difficult to achieve with the appropriate level of technical specialisation, the developing years of Industry 4.0, with its exploitation of AI and big data, have induced several vendors to move into this territory.



Implementing new software to bring about business improvements implies a fundamental process of change. To achieve an effective transition in a key business element that affects all departments, companies must have a well thought through project plan. In this, anything that touches on management needs to be monitored, to be preceded by a risk assessment, and to be accompanied by a backup alternative.



Benefits from the report:

Identify gaps and current unmet needs through research analysis

Identify clear software trends with the company and client user analysis

Classify business wastes and negative implications of using non-integrated software

Automotive benchmark analysis of prior and post-implementation statistics

The leading players in the integrated software market for the textile and apparel industry and the strategies adopted to stay ahead

Practicalities, challenges, and a key implementation strategy to transition to integrated software

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Software currently used in the supply chain

2.1. Enterprise software

2.2. Manufacturing and Cell Zone software

2.3. Business implications of separate software systems



3. Opportunities provided by vertically integrated software



4. Vertically integrated software solutions available

4.1. SAP S/4HANA for fashion and vertical business

4.1.1. Case study: Pacific Textiles

4.2. Senseye

4.3. AIMS360 - AIMS360 Fashion ERP

4.4. CGS - BlueCherry

4.5. User comparison of separate and vertically integrated software



5. Practicalities and challenges of transitioning to vertically integrated software platforms

5.1. Maintaining success after the transition



6. Conclusion



7. References

Companies Mentioned



Adidas

Aerosoles

AIMS360

Alita Moda

ApCo

Artik

Benjamin Barker

Bergstrom

Blackberrys

Blue Frog Embroidery

Brazen Clothing

CAT

CGS

Cin7

Coppernob

Dash

Decathlon

Delta Apparel

Devernois

Dewhirst

Disney

Dupont Beaudeux

EFI OptiTex

Elastic Suite

Ellesse

Emanuel Geraldo

Fashion Garments 2 Co. Ltd ( Vietnam )

) Fast Manager

Fast React Systems

Fred David

GAP

General Sportwear

Gildan

Guess

Gymshark (UK)

Haggar

Holster Australia

HS Fashion

Hurley

I Love Ugly

Illegal Clothing

ISyncSolutions

J.C. Many Logo Apparel Co

Joseph Abboud

Komar

Kuwaii

Kyung Seung

Levi's

Lightspeed

Megan Salmon

Microdor Software Company

Mind's Eye Graphics

Nike

Ock Pop Tok

Omegaline

Openbravo

Opensystems/Precise

Outfit Recommendation Software

O'Kiss

Pacific Textiles

Pearl Izumi

Perrin Apparel

Radley (UK)

Roadrunner

Rue21

Sanchez Hipertextil

SAP

Senseye

Shopworks

Sidelife

Solihde

Speedo

Spyder

Texbase

The North Face

Threadsol

TimeReaction

Todd Snyder

Tommy Bahama

UFO Group

Under Armour

Vend

Vetigraph

Victoria's Secret

Visual Next

Walski

Yesim Tekstil ( Turkey )

) Zestt

Zulu & Zephyr

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bk7rbg/global_software?w=5

