Global Soil Moisture Sensor (Volumetric & Soil Water Potential) Market Overview & Outlook 2018-2023 - CAGR Projected to Grow at 14.92%

The soil moisture sensor market is expected to grow from USD 131.7 Million in 2018 to USD 264.0 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 14.92% between 2018 and 2023. Some of the key factors driving the growth of this market are the growing demand for the improved productivity and gradual shift in the climatic conditions.



The soil moisture sensor market has been segmented on the basis of sensor type into volumetric soil moisture sensors and soil water potential sensors. In terms of value, volumetric soil moisture sensors accounted for a larger share of the soil moisture sensor market in 2017. The volumetric soil moisture sensors provide more accurate data and require very little or no calibration at the time of installation; hence, their demand in almost all the applications is high. The market for soil water potential sensors is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Soil water potential sensors are affordable and can be used in any soil condition. They require little maintenance and are accurate enough in most applications.



The agricultural application accounted for the largest share of the soil moisture sensor market in 2017. Agriculture is the primary application of soil moisture sensors. The early adoption of soil moisture sensors in irrigation scheduling in the farms has been contributing to the dominating position of this application in the soil moisture sensor market. The market for the sports turf application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The expected growth of the market for this application is attributed to the drastically increasing investments for the betterment of playgrounds, turfs, and other related infrastructure to address the increasing demand due to the growing interest of people in sports as an entertainment medium.



The Americas accounted for the largest share of the soil moisture sensor market in 2017. The growth of this market is attributed to the factors such as strict environmental regulations, strong government support, efforts toward automation of agriculture processes, and growing adoption of precision farming and yield monitoring practices by small and the large farm owners to increase the productivity of the fields.

The soil moisture sensor market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The growth of the market in APAC is attributed to the increasing shift in the pattern of climatic conditions; adoption of soil moisture sensors in applications such as research studies, sports turf, weather forecasting, and construction; and rising awareness about these sensors among the small farm owners in the region.

Companies Mentioned



Meter Group

Irrometer Company

The Toro Company

Campbell Scientific

Delta-T Devices

Spectrum Technologies

Sentek

Stevens Water Monitoring Systems

E.S.I. Environmental Sensors

Imko Micromodultechnik

Acclima

Aquacheck

Baseline

Streat Instruments

Sdec France

Aquaspy

Cropx

Vegetronix

Soil Scout

Caipos

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Market Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Ranking Analysis

2.4 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.5 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Soil Moisture Sensor Market

4.2 Soil Moisture Sensor Market, By Sensor Type

4.3 Market for Volumetric Soil Moisture Sensors and Soil Water Potential Sensors, By Type

4.4 Soil Moisture Sensor Market in APAC, By Vertical and Country

4.5 Soil Moisture Sensor Market, By Region

4.6 Country-Wise Analysis of Soil Moisture Sensor Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Soil Moisture Sensor System - Overview

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.4 Burning Issues

5.5 Winning Imperatives

5.6 Value Chain Analysis



6 Soil Moisture Sensor Market, By Sensor Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Volumetric Soil Moisture Sensors

6.3 Soil Water Potential Sensors



7 Soil Moisture Sensor Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Residential

7.3 Agriculture

7.4 Landscaping and Ground Care

7.5 Sports Turf

7.6 Weather Forecasting

7.7 Forestry

7.8 Research Studies

7.9 Construction and Mining



8 Soil Moisture Sensor Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Americas

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking Analysis

9.3 Competitive Scenario



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Key Players

10.2.1 Meter Group

10.2.2 Irrometer Company

10.2.3 The Toro Company

10.2.4 Campbell Scientific

10.2.5 Delta-T Devices

10.2.6 Spectrum Technologies

10.2.7 Sentek

10.2.8 Stevens Water Monitoring Systems

10.2.9 E.S.I. Environmental Sensors

10.2.10 Imko Micromodultechnik

10.3 Other Key Players

10.3.1 Acclima

10.3.2 Aquacheck

10.3.3 Baseline

10.3.4 Streat Instruments

10.3.5 Sdec France

10.4 Key Innovators

10.4.1 Aquaspy

10.4.2 Cropx

10.4.3 Vegetronix

10.4.4 Soil Scout

10.4.5 Caipos



