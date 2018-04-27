Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market, 2013-2018 & 2023

Global solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 14% by 2023.



Over the last few years, solid oxide fuel cells have been rapidly becoming more economical and efficient to use for commercial as well as residential end use. Moreover, the large-scale development of SOFC by several companies across the globe has enabled the advantages of economies of scale, which is leading to reduction in total cost of development.



Additionally, several countries are investing heavily in the research and development of SOFC to address the technical issues hindering the commercialization of SOFC technology. Growing focus towards SOFC technology is expected to have a huge positive impact on the global SOFC market during the forecast period.



Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of solid oxide fuel cells market globally:

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Planar & Tubular), By Application (Stationary, Transportation & Portable), By Region (APAC, North America , Europe , Rest of World)

, , Rest of World) Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Why You Should Buy This Report?

To gain an in-depth understanding of solid oxide fuel cells market globally

To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

To help industry consultants, solid oxide fuel cells manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

To avail of 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Global SOFC Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value

4.1.2. By Power Generation

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Type (Planar, Tubular)

4.2.2. By Application (Stationary, Portable & Transportation)

4.2.3. By Region (APAC, Europe, North America, Rest of the World)

4.2.4. By Company

4.3. Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Attractiveness Index

4.3.1. By Type (Planar, Tubular)

4.3.2. By Application (Stationary, Portable & Transportation)

4.3.3. By Region (APAC, Europe, North America, Rest of the World)



5. Asia-Pacific SOFC Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3. Japan SOFC Market Outlook

5.4. South Korea SOFC Market Outlook

5.5. China SOFC Market Outlook

5.6. India SOFC Market Outlook

5.7. Australia SOFC Market Outlook

5.8. Singapore SOFC Market Outlook



6. North America SOFC Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. USA SOFC Market Outlook

6.4. Canada SOFC Market Outlook

6.5. Mexico SOFC Market Outlook



7. Europe SOFC Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Germany SOFC Market Outlook

7.4. United Kingdom SOFC Market Outlook

7.5. France SOFC Market Outlook

7.6. Russia SOFC Market Outlook

7.7. Italy SOFC Market Outlook



8. Rest of the World SOFC Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Brazil SOFC Market Outlook

8.4. Saudi Arabia SOFC Market Outlook

8.5. UAE SOFC Market Outlook

8.6. South Africa SOFC Market Outlook

8.7. Egypt SOFC Market Outlook



9. Market Dynamics



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Bloom Energy

11.2. Doosan Fuel Cell America, Inc.

11.3. LG Fuel Cell Systems Inc.

11.4. Fuel Cell Energy

11.5. Atrex Energy

11.6. SOFCMAN Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

11.7. SOLIDpower Group

11.8. Posco Energy

11.9. Hexis AG

11.10. Huaqing New Energy



12. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/654vqk/global_solid?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-solid-oxide-fuel-cells-market-2013-2018--2023-300637986.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

