Global Solid State Relays Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solid State Relays - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher bring years of research experience to the 8th edition of this report. The 108-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Solid State Relays Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Solid State Relays estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $308.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR

The Solid State Relays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$308.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$264.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Broadcom Ltd.
  • Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG
  • Celduc Relais
  • Crydom, Inc.
  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • Ixys Integrated Circuits Division Inc.
  • Omega Engineering, Inc.
  • Omron Corporation
  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.
  • Teledyne Relays
  • Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Solid State Relay Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

