Global Solvents Industry

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Solvents in Metric Tons by the following Segments: Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561789/?utm_source=PRN







The Global market is also analyzed by the following Application Markets: Cleaning Agents, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year -year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 144 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

- BASF SE

- BioAmber, Inc.

- BP p.l.c.

- Celanese Corporation

- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561789/?utm_source=PRN



SOLVENTS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



A Prelude

Growing Popularity of Bio and Green Solvents

Market Prospects Intrinsically Linked to Economic Scenario

Stable Economic Outlook to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the Immediate Term

Table 1: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2

through 2019 for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific: The Most Important Market for Solvents





3. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS



Green Solvents Set to Make Bigger Gains

Petrochemical-based Solvents vs Green Solvents: A Comparative Analysis

Environmental Regulations Spur Growth of Green Solvents

North America Leads in Bio Solvents for Oilfield Applications

Oxygenated Solvents - Green Credentials Drive Increased Consumption

Brief Overview of Select Oxygenated Solvents

Diacetone Alcohol (DAA)

Hexylene Glycol

Isophorone (IPHO)

Mesityl Oxide (MO)

Methylisobutylcarbinol (MIBC)

Methylisobutylketone (MIBK)

Trimethylcyclohexanone (TMCHONE)

Alcohols - the Largest and Fastest Growing Market

Dibasic Esters Gather Momentum

Methyl Ether Ketones Witness Demand Deceleration

Table 2: Global MEK Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Demand by End-Use Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Demand for Acetates

Hydrocarbon and Chlorinated Solvents Demand on the Decline

Key Role of Solvents in a Plethora of Manufacturing & Processing Applications Keeps the Market Momentum Intact

Paints & Coatings: Major End-Use Sector for Solvents

Declining Use of Solvent-based Paints & Coatings Remains a Key Concern

Adhesives: A Conventional End-Use Application

Major End-Use Applications for Adhesives: A Snapshot

Industrial Cleaning: A Key Revenue Contributor

Electronic Cleaning Solvents - Banking on the Rise of Electronics Manufacturing

Household Cleaning Products Rely on Solvents for Effective Performance

Solvents Remain a Key Material in Pharmaceutical Preparation

Solvents: A Primary Material in Printing Ink Manufacturing

Application of Solvents in Printing Inks by Printing Process: A Snapshot

Rising Demand for Personal Care and Cosmetics Bodes Well for Market Growth

Solvents for Food Processing and Packaging

Use of Solvents Remains Important in Automobile Manufacturing and Assembly

Market to Benefit from Upward Trajectory in Automotive Production

Opportunity Indicators:

Table 3: Global Passenger Cars Production by Top

Countries: 2011-2017 (in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Global Commercial Vehicle Production by Top

Countries: 2011-2017 (in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Solvents & Solvent-containing Materials - Critical in Aircraft Construction

Metal Casting Industry Relies on Solvents for Smoother Process Operations

Solvents Induce Flexibility in Asphalt Compounding

Wood Preservation Made Easier with Solvents

Solvent Usage in Ground Transportation

Advanced Solvent Based Cleaning Systems Replace Aqueous Cleaning Systems

Trade Statistics

Organic Composite Solvents and Thinners, Prepared Paint or Varnish Removers

Table 5: Global Exports of Organic Composite Solvents and Thinners, Prepared Paint or Varnish Removers (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Imports of Organic Composite Solvents and Thinners, Prepared Paint or Varnish Removers (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Waste Organic Solvents, Halogenated

Table 7: Global Exports of Waste Organic Solvents, Halogenated (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global Imports of Waste Organic Solvents, Halogenated (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Waste Organic Solvents, Non-Halogenated

Table 9: Global Exports of Waste Organic Solvents, Non-Halogenated (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Global Imports of Waste Organic Solvents, Non-Halogenated (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Imports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





4. REGULATORY OVERVIEW



Solvents: A Highly Regulated Industry

Negative Effects of Solvents on Human Health and Environment Spur Regulatory Legislations

Impact of Solvents on Human Health

Exposure to Domestic Solvents Leads to Asthma in Children

Solvent Exposures during Pregnancy Adversely Affects Offspring

Impact of Solvents on Environment

Overview of Select Regulatory Legislations for Solvents

The US Clean Air Act

The Industrial Emission Directive (IED) 2010/75/EU

European Council Directive 1999/13/EC

Emission Limits Option

Reduction Scheme Option

National Plan Option

European Union (Paints, Varnishes, Vehicle Refinishing Products and Activities) Regulations 2012

Maximum VOC Content Limit Values for Paints and Varnishes as per Directive 2004/42/CE

Maximum VOC Content Limit Values for Vehicle Refinishing Products as per Directive 2004/42/CE

European Union (Installations and Activities Using Organic Solvents) Regulations 2012

European Union Directive 2009/32/EC

The Globally Harmonised System (GHS) and Classification, Labelling and Packaging (CLP) Legislation

REACH (1907/2006/EC on the Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals)

ODS Regulation (EC) No 1005/2009





5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Solvents: An Introduction

Key Properties of Solvents

Boiling Point

Density

Hansen Solubility Parameters for Solvents

Health Hazards of Solvents

Protection from Solvents

Classification of Solvents

Alcohols

Methanol

Ethanol

Isopropanol

Others

Butanol

2-Methyl Butanol

Phenol

Ketones

Acetone

Methyl Ethyl Ketone

Methyl Isobutyl Ketone (MIBK)

Esters

Ethyl Acetate

Butyl Acetate

Ethers

Ethylene Glycol

E-Series Ethers (Glycol Ethers)

Chlorinated Solvents

Methylene Chloride

Perchloroethylene

Trichloroethylene

Others

Chlorinated Fluorocarbons

Chlorobenzene

Chloroform

1,1,1-trichloroethane

Hydrocarbon Solvents

Mineral Spirits

Odorless Mineral Spirits

VM&P Naphtha (Varnish Maker's and Painter's Naphtha)

Xylene and Toluene

Benzene

Alternative Solvents

Green Solvents

Key End-Use Sectors of Solvents

Adhesives

Agricultural Chemicals

Carrier Solvents

Dry Cleaning

Flexible Packaging

House/Car

Metal/Industrial Cleaning

Oil Seed Extraction

Paints and Coatings

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Printing Inks

Rubber/Polymer Manufacture

Other Uses and Applications





6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Dow, LyondellBasell, ExxonMobil, Shell and Eastman: Leading Players in the Global Solvents Market

Table 11: Leading Players in the Global Solvents Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Dow Chemical, Eastman Chemical, ExxonMobil, LyondellBasell, Shell, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Leading Producers and their Solvent Portfolio

Market Leaders Sense Brewing Competition from Low-Cost Asian Companies

6.1 Focus on Select Global Players

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (USA)

BASF SE (Germany)

BioAmber, Inc. (Canada)

BP p.l.c. (UK)

Celanese Corporation (USA)

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP (USA)

CITGO Petroleum Corporation (USA)

Eastman Chemical Company (USA)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (USA)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

Huntsman Corporation (USA)

INEOS Group Limited (UK)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (The Netherlands)

Occidental Chemical Corporation (USA)

Sasol Limited (South Africa)

Shell Chemicals Limited (UK)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

The Dow Chemical Company (USA)

Union Carbide Corporation (USA)

Total S.A. (France)

6.2 Recent Industry Activity

Zeochem to Acquire Armar AG

Oxiteno New Oxygenated Solvents Platforms

Novacap to Acquire Chemoxy International

Inkemia Green Chemicals Introduces Green Solvent Solutions

Toyochem to Acquire Rights to PSA Technology of Rohm and Haas Chemicals

BASF and Markor Inaugurate New Butanediol Plant in China





7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Historic Review for Solvents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by Product Segment

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Alcohols by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Historic Review for Alcohols by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Alcohols by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ketones by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Historic Review for Ketones by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Ketones by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Esters by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Historic Review for Esters by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Esters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ethers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Historic Review for Ethers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Ethers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chlorinated Solvents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Historic Review for Chlorinated Solvents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Chlorinated Solvents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydrocarbon Solvents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Historic Review for Hydrocarbon Solvents by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Hydrocarbon Solvents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by Application

Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Application - Cleaning Agents, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, and Other Application Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Historic Review for Solvents by Application - Cleaning Agents, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, and Other Application Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Cleaning Agents, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, and Other Application Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





8.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

An Insight into Solvents Market

Environmental Issues Shape Market Fortunes

Greener Eco-Friendly Solvents Gathering Momentum

Conventional Solvent Demand Remains Sluggish

Chlorinated Solvents Raise Serious Concerns

Non-Solvent Based Products Affect Demand

Regulatory Scenario

Solvents Industry in the US Remains Under Strict Regulatory Supervision

California to Phase Out Dry Cleaning Solvent, Perc

Use of n-Propyl Bromide Allowed in Certain Applications

Select Statistical Data:

Table 36: US Ethylene Glycol Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption by End-Use Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: US Phenol Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption by End-Use Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: US Acetone Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption by End-Use Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Export & Import Statistics:

Table 39: US Exports of Organic Composite Solvents and Thinners, Prepared Paint or Varnish Removers (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Exports by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: US Imports of Organic Composite Solvents and Thinners, Prepared Paint or Varnish Removers (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Imports by Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: US Exports of Waste Organic Solvents, Halogenated (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Exports by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: US Exports of Waste Organic Solvents, Non-Halogenated (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Exports by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: US Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: US 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.2 Canada

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Regulatory Scenario

Sources of Commercial Solvents in Canada: A Snapshot

Table 46: Canadian Solvents Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Export-Import Statistics:

Table 47: Canadian Exports of Organic Composite Solvents and Thinners; Varnish Removers or Prepared Paint (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Exports by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Canadian Imports of Organic Composite Solvents and Thinners; Varnish Removers or Prepared Paint (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Imports by Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Canadian Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Solvent Based Coatings Continue to Dominate

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Japanese Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

An Insight into the Solvent Market

Europe - A Highly Regulated Solvents Market

ReSolve Project for Creating Bio-based Solvents

EU Regulations Curb Toxic Solvents

Chlorinated Solvents on a Continuous Decline

B.Market Analytics

Table 55: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: European Historic Review for Solvents by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: European 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: European Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: European 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.1 France

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Potential Growth Sectors

B.Market Analytics

Table 61: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: French Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: French 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.2 Germany

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

VOC Regulations Approval to Further Minimize Emissions

B.Market Analytics

Table 64: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: German Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: German 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 67: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Italian Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.4 The United Kingdom

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

"Green" Dry-Cleaning to Replace Toxic Solvents in Laundries

UK Government Restricts Use of Solvents in Paints

B.Market Analytics

Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: UK Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: UK 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 73: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Spanish Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 76: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Russian Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.7 Rest of Europe

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

A Major Chemical Production Hub

B.Market Analytics

Table 79: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Asia-Pacific: The Most Important Market for Solvents

China Spurs Growth in Asia-Pacific

Low Labor Costs Promote New Plants in Asia-Pacific

Demand for Ethyl Acetate Soars in Asia

B.Market Analytics

Table 82: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Geographic Region - China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Solvents by Geographic Region - China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Acetone Market Sees Rapid Expansion

Rapid Expansion of Chinese Acetate Capacity

PU Adhesives to Drive Demand for Environment Friendly Ethyl Acetate

Pharmaceuticals and Coatings Sectors Opt for Ethyl Acetate

Chinese Acetates Sector Not Without Challenges

MEK

MIBK

End-Uses

B.Market Analytics

Table 88: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Chinese Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

India - A Fast Growing Market for Solvents

B.Market Analytics

Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 94: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Latin American Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.7 Rest of World

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

An Overview of Chemical Solvents Market in South Africa

Paint and Coating Industry - Largest Market for Green Solvents

B.Market Analytics

Table 97: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





9. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 144 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 177) The United States (52) Canada (6) Japan (14) Europe (56) - France (8) - Germany (14) - The United Kingdom (8) - Italy (3) - Spain (4) - Rest of Europe (19) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (41) Middle East (3) Latin America (2) Africa (3)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561789/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

