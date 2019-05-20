Global Solvents Industry
NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Solvents in Metric Tons by the following Segments: Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents.
The Global market is also analyzed by the following Application Markets: Cleaning Agents, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year -year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 144 companies
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
An Insight into Solvents Market
Environmental Issues Shape Market Fortunes
Greener Eco-Friendly Solvents Gathering Momentum
Conventional Solvent Demand Remains Sluggish
Chlorinated Solvents Raise Serious Concerns
Non-Solvent Based Products Affect Demand
Regulatory Scenario
Solvents Industry in the US Remains Under Strict Regulatory Supervision
California to Phase Out Dry Cleaning Solvent, Perc
Use of n-Propyl Bromide Allowed in Certain Applications
Select Statistical Data:
Table 36: US Ethylene Glycol Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption by End-Use Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: US Phenol Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption by End-Use Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: US Acetone Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption by End-Use Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Export & Import Statistics:
Table 39: US Exports of Organic Composite Solvents and Thinners, Prepared Paint or Varnish Removers (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Exports by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: US Imports of Organic Composite Solvents and Thinners, Prepared Paint or Varnish Removers (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Imports by Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: US Exports of Waste Organic Solvents, Halogenated (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Exports by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: US Exports of Waste Organic Solvents, Non-Halogenated (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Exports by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 43: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: US Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: US 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.2 Canada
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Regulatory Scenario
Sources of Commercial Solvents in Canada: A Snapshot
Table 46: Canadian Solvents Market (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Export-Import Statistics:
Table 47: Canadian Exports of Organic Composite Solvents and Thinners; Varnish Removers or Prepared Paint (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Exports by Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: Canadian Imports of Organic Composite Solvents and Thinners; Varnish Removers or Prepared Paint (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Imports by Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 49: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: Canadian Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.3 Japan
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Solvent Based Coatings Continue to Dominate
B.Market Analytics
Table 52: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Japanese Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
An Insight into the Solvent Market
Europe - A Highly Regulated Solvents Market
ReSolve Project for Creating Bio-based Solvents
EU Regulations Curb Toxic Solvents
Chlorinated Solvents on a Continuous Decline
B.Market Analytics
Table 55: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: European Historic Review for Solvents by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: European 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: European Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: European 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.1 France
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Potential Growth Sectors
B.Market Analytics
Table 61: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: French Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: French 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.2 Germany
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
VOC Regulations Approval to Further Minimize Emissions
B.Market Analytics
Table 64: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: German Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: German 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 67: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Italian Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.4 The United Kingdom
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
"Green" Dry-Cleaning to Replace Toxic Solvents in Laundries
UK Government Restricts Use of Solvents in Paints
B.Market Analytics
Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: UK Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: UK 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
Table 73: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Spanish Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
Table 76: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Russian Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.7 Rest of Europe
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
A Major Chemical Production Hub
B.Market Analytics
Table 79: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Asia-Pacific: The Most Important Market for Solvents
China Spurs Growth in Asia-Pacific
Low Labor Costs Promote New Plants in Asia-Pacific
Demand for Ethyl Acetate Soars in Asia
B.Market Analytics
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Geographic Region - China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Solvents by Geographic Region - China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.5.1 China
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Acetone Market Sees Rapid Expansion
Rapid Expansion of Chinese Acetate Capacity
PU Adhesives to Drive Demand for Environment Friendly Ethyl Acetate
Pharmaceuticals and Coatings Sectors Opt for Ethyl Acetate
Chinese Acetates Sector Not Without Challenges
MEK
MIBK
End-Uses
B.Market Analytics
Table 88: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: Chinese Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
India - A Fast Growing Market for Solvents
B.Market Analytics
Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 92: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 94: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: Latin American Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.7 Rest of World
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
An Overview of Chemical Solvents Market in South Africa
Paint and Coating Industry - Largest Market for Green Solvents
B.Market Analytics
Table 97: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Solvents by Product Segment - Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Solvents by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Alcohols, Ketones, Esters, Ethers, Chlorinated Solvents, and Hydrocarbon Solvents Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 144 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 177) The United States (52) Canada (6) Japan (14) Europe (56) - France (8) - Germany (14) - The United Kingdom (8) - Italy (3) - Spain (4) - Rest of Europe (19) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (41) Middle East (3) Latin America (2) Africa (3)
Share this article