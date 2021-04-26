Global Soundproof Curtains Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis

DUBLIN, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soundproof Curtains Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, Material, and End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global soundproof curtains market was valued at US$ 1,356.21 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2,318.06 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028.



Soundproof curtains are designed to solve issues pertaining to noise pollutions by blocking sound coming into the facilities. The curtains are also used to prevent echo inside rooms by reducing reverberation and providing a cleaner sound. They are easy to install, require low maintenance, and provide thermal insulation. The soundproof curtains are made up of various materials such as glass wool, rock wool, plastic foams, natural fibres, and others. The curtains are generally longer and heavier than the traditional curtains that allows the product to cover maximum area to reduce the sounds getting in. As per experts, the opening of a 1% area could let in as much as 50% of the sound from the source.



Based on material, the soundproof curtains market is segmented into glass wool, rock wool, plastic foams, and natural fibers. The plastic foam segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. Foams, also known as expanded plastics, own inherent features that make them suitable for certain applications. For instance, the thermal conductivity of these foams is lower than that of the solid polymer. Also, a foamed polymer is extra rigid than a solid polymer for any given weight of the material. Polyurethane is considerably effective at attenuating high-frequency sound waves; however, it does not provide low-frequency isolation unless sufficient thickness is applied. The porous nature of polyurethane exceedingly reduces acoustic reflection, but this low density further allows for the transmission of sound energy. Due to all these properties, plastic foams are widely utilized in soundproof curtains manufacturing.



Geographically, the soundproof curtains market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market. The region is also estimated to register the fastest CAGR in the market over the forecast period. The demand for soundproof curtain is increasing in Asia Pacific due to various factors such as the huge population base, improved living standards, presence of several manufacturers, increasing disposable income, and growing industrialization. The easy availability of raw materials and low costs of labor provide lucrative opportunities to the manufacturers in the region, which has also attracted foreign players to expand into the region.



The COVID-19 outbreak is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global chemicals & materials industry is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. Although, China is the global manufacturing hub and largest raw material supplier for various industries, it is also one of the worst affected countries. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is restricting the global supply chains and disrupting the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and various chemicals and materials sales. Various companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are hindering the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities. All these factors are hampering the chemicals & materials industry, thus restraining the growth of various markets related to this industry.



Acoustical Surfaces, Inc.; Amcraft Manufacturing, Inc.; eNoise Control; Flexshield Group Pty, Ltd.; Great Lakes Textiles; Hofa-Akustik; Kinetics Noise Control, Inc.; Sound Seal; Steel Guard Safety Products, Inc.; and Quiet Curtains are among the major players operating in the global soundproof curtains market.



The overall global soundproof curtains market size has been derived in accordance with to both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the global soundproof curtains market.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h6dar6



