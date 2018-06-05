Global Source Measure Unit Market 2018-2023: Rising Adoption of Source Measure Units Owing to Their High Level of Integration and Remarkable Flexibility

The source measure unit market is expected to be valued at USD 746.7 Million in 2018 and is likely to reach USD 1,102.1 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.10% during the forecast period.

The overall source measure unit market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The market is growing due to the increasing demand for electronic testing equipment in end-user industries such as automotive, aerospace & defense, IT & telecommunications, education and government, process industries, and healthcare.



The report covers the source measure unit market segmented on the basis of type, form factor, application, end-user industries, and geography. Among types of SMUs, precision SMUs accounted for the largest market share in 2017, which can be attributed to the increasing technological advancements that led to the increased affordability of precision SMUs even for low-level measurements. Benchtop SMUs are gaining momentum as they prove to be an ideal choice for testing semiconductors, active/passive components, and a variety of other devices and materials; hence, benchtop SMUs will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



Owing to the high adoption of automation in process industries, there has been an increasing demand for high accuracy and repeatability of electronic devices, parts, and equipment. Therefore, process industries will witness the high adoption of SMUs compared to other end-user industries.

Among major applications of source measure units, they are being used extensively for semiconductor devices for testing purpose because of their ease of programming, flexibility in the expansion, and wide coverage of sourcing or/and measuring of signal levels. Due to such advantages, SMUs are an ideal choice for testing a wide array of discrete components and will continue to hold the largest share during the forecast period.



APAC accounted for the largest share of the source measure unit market in 2017. The widespread adoption of 4G services and the upcoming 5G network launch are likely to increase the need for testing mobile devices from mobile phone manufacturing countries such as China and Taiwan. Also, the region has the highest number of mobile phone subscribers, and the demand for high processing, long battery power is increasing. In terms of growth, APAC is expected to lead among other regions during the forecasting period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Source Measure Unit Market

4.2 Benchtop Source Measure Unit Market, By Application

4.3 Source Measure Unit Market, By End-User Industry and Country

4.4 Source Measure Unit Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Major Clustering of Product Category

5.2.1 Performance

5.2.2 Precision

5.2.3 Power Range

5.2.4 Quadrant

5.2.4.1 Analysis of Product Competitiveness

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Research & Development

5.3.2 Manufacturing and Assembly

5.3.3 Distribution and End Users

5.3.4 Post-Sales Services

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Rising Adoption of Source Measure Units Owing to Their High Level of Integration and Remarkable Flexibility

5.4.1.2 Growing Market for Electric Vehicles (EVS) and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVS)

5.4.1.3 Continuously Evolving Solutions for Test and Measurement of Power Electronics and Passive Components

5.4.1.4 Growing IoT Market Leverage SMUs for Device Testing

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.2.1 Output Oscillations, Overshoots, and Poor Transient Response

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.1 Adoption of High-Density SMUs for Testing

5.4.4 Challenges

5.4.4.1 Impact of Strong Rf Electromagnetic Field on the Accuracy of SMUs

5.4.4.2 Increased Adoption of Rental and Leasing Services

5.5 Megatrends



6 Source Measure Unit Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Precision Source Measure Units

6.3 General-Purpose Source Measure Units

6.4 Application-Specific Source Measure Units



7 Source Measure Unit Market, By Form Factor

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Benchtop

7.3 Modular



8 Source Measure Unit Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Semiconductor Devices

8.3 Sensors

8.4 Light-Emitting Diodes

8.5 Green Energy Products

8.6 Precision Electronics

8.7 Nanomaterials



9 Source Measure Unit Market, By End-User Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 IT and Telecommunications

9.3 Automotive

9.4 Healthcare

9.5 Aerospace & Defense

9.6 Education and Government

9.7 Process Industries



10 Geographic Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Source Measure Unit Market Analysis

11.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.3.1 Product Launches and Developments

11.3.2 Acquisitions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Keysight

12.3 Fortive

12.4 Rohde & Schwarz

12.5 National Instruments

12.6 Yokogawa Electric

12.7 Advantest

12.8 Viavi

12.9 Chroma

12.10 Teradyne

12.11 VX Instruments



