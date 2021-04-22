Global Spa Market- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025 | 17000+ Technavio Reports
Apr 22, 2021, 13:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The spa market is poised to grow by $ 22.08 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report on the spa market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the adoption of facial, body, and hair treatments in spas, growing wellness tourism industry, and brand positioning enabling premium pricing for spa services.
The spa market analysis includes type segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the increase in the availability of flotation therapy spa services as one of the prime reasons driving the spa market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The spa market covers the following areas:
Spa Market Sizing
Spa Market Forecast
Spa Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Aspira Spa
- Cal-a-Vie Health Spa
- Gaia Retreat & Spa
- Hand & Stone Franchise Corp.
- HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA
- Kempinski Hotels SA
- Lanserhof GmbH
- Marriott International Inc.
- ME SPE Franchising LLC
- Rancho La Puerta Inc.
Automotive Audio Speakers Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The automotive audio speakers market has the potential to grow by USD 6.38 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.29%.
Spa Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The spa market has the potential to grow by USD 22.08 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15%.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Day/club/salon spa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hotel/resort spa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Destination spa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Medical spa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aspira Spa
- Cal-a-Vie Health Spa
- Gaia Retreat & Spa
- Hand & Stone Franchise Corp.
- HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA
- Kempinski Hotels SA
- Lanserhof GmbH
- Marriott International Inc.
- ME SPE Franchising LLC
- Rancho La Puerta Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
