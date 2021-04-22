Global Spa Market- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025 | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The report on the spa market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the adoption of facial, body, and hair treatments in spas, growing wellness tourism industry, and brand positioning enabling premium pricing for spa services.

The spa market analysis includes type segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the increase in the availability of flotation therapy spa services as one of the prime reasons driving the spa market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The spa market covers the following areas:

Spa Market Sizing

Spa Market Forecast

Spa Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Aspira Spa

Cal-a-Vie Health Spa

Gaia Retreat & Spa

Hand & Stone Franchise Corp.

HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA

Kempinski Hotels SA

Lanserhof GmbH

Marriott International Inc.

ME SPE Franchising LLC

Rancho La Puerta Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Day/club/salon spa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hotel/resort spa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Destination spa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Medical spa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

