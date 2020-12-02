Global Space Industry Report 2020: Focus on 29 Key Roles Across the Space Ecosystem
The global space industry value chain has been expanding with new entrants and interests of non-space stakeholders contributing to the development of solutions in the downstream segment.
In the upstream segment, LEO-based constellations are driving the demand. This demand is being supported by developments such as additive manufacturing and serial production of satellites. Constellation operators such as OneWeb and Spire Global have their own manufacturing facilities, indicating vertical integration across the satellite value chain.
A similar trend is observed in the case of launch service providers that are developing their launch vehicles in-house and building serial production facilities to feed into the demand and allow an increase in launch frequency for single-manifest launches. In the downstream segment, there are many new entrants providing solutions for niche markets.
AI and deep learning have enabled software solutions that do not require the end-user to be equipped with the knowledge to interpret data but provide relevant results for decision making based on their requirements. In the case of connectivity solutions, many LEO constellations are being announced to reduce latency and target remote areas.
Amazon has entered the market to provide end-to-end solutions. This increased capacity is an opportunity for downstream service providers and an increase in the number of downstream communication service providers is likely, especially in Africa and South Asia.
The report has identified 29 roles across the space ecosystem. This research service discusses the regional analysis of organizations based on their roles.
The roles are:
- Deep space operations, missions, application, technologies
- Downstream satellite service: consultancies
- Downstream satellite service: traders and resellers
- Downstream satellite service providers: communication
- Downstream satellite service providers: earth observation (EO)
- Downstream satellite service providers: navigation
- Downstream satellite service providers: others
- Downstream space software solution providers
- Government space agencies
- Satellite components manufacturers
- Satellite ground service consultancies
- Satellite ground station equipment manufacturers
- Satellite ground station equipment suppliers: authorized traders
- Satellite manufacturers
- Satellite operators
- Satellite service providers
- Satellite support service providers: in-orbit servicing, debris monitoring, de-orbiting
- Satellite system traders
- Satellite systems integrators
- Satellite systems manufacturers
- Satellite launch vehicle (SLV) component manufacturers
- SLV launch service: spaceport operators
- SLS launch service providers
- SLV launch service resellers
- SLV manufacturers
- SLV support service providers: consultancies
- SLV systems integrator
- SLV systems manufacturers
- Space support service consultancies
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Key Findings
Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Geographical Segmentation
- Global Space Industry Value Chain
- Segmentations
- Satellites-Subsystem Manufacturers
- Launch Vehicles
Satellite Industry Value Chain
- Value Chain Dynamics
- Analysis and Discussion
Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Major Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
All Organizations Overview
- Global Organizations-Region-wise
Satellite Manufacturers
- Competitive Landscape of Satellite Manufacturers, Global, 2019
- Satellite Manufacturer-Region wise
- Satellite Manufacturers in North America Based on Mass Class
- Satellite Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific Based on Mass Class
- Satellite Manufacturers in Europe based on Mass class
Subsystem Manufacturers
- Satellite Subsystem Manufacturers-Region and Country Wise
- Satellite Subsystem Manufacturers
- NanoSat Subsystem Manufacturers
- MicroSat Subsystem Manufacturers
- SmallSat Subsystem Manufacturers
- LargeSat Subsystem Manufacturers
- Region- and Country-wise Satellite Component Manufacturers
- Satellite Component Manufacturers
- Region- and Country-wise Satellite Systems Integrators
- Region- and Country-wise Satellite Operators
- Region- and Country-wise Satellite Service Providers
- Region- and Country-wise Satellite Ground Station Equipment Manufacturers
- Region- and Country-wise Satellite Ground Service Consultancies
- Region- and Country-wise Satellite Support Service Provider (In-orbit Servicing, Debris Monitoring, De-orbiting)
Downstream Services
- Downstream Services Overview
- Region- and Country-wise Downstream Satellite Service Provider-EO
- Region- and Country-wise Downstream Satellite Service Provider-Communication
- Region- and Country-wise Downstream Satellite Service Provider-Navigation
- Other Downstream Service Providers
Satellite Launch Vehicles
- Region- and Country-wise SLV Launch Service Providers
- Region- and Country-wise SLV Launch Service Resellers
- Region- and Country-wise SLV Components Manufacturers
- Region- and Country-wise SLV Manufacturers
- SLV-Region-wise Analysis and Discussion
- Region- and Country-wise SLV Support Service Providers-Consultancies
- SLV Launch Services-Spaceport Operators
- New Spaceport Operator-Case Study
- Region- and Country-wise Deep Space Operations, Missions, Application, Technologies
Government Space Agencies
- Emerging Space Agencies-Australian Space Agency
- Emerging Space Agencies-Luxembourg Space Agency
Extended Roles in the Value Chain
- Analysis and Discussion
New Entrants-Value Propositions and Case Studies
- New Entrants-Value Propositions
New Technologies and Products
- Serial Production, IIoT, and Additive Manufacturing
- SAR on Small Satellite Platform
- Space-based Relay Station
Conclusions
- Legal Disclaimer
Appendix
