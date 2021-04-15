Global Specialty Biocides Market - Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024
Apr 15, 2021, 19:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The specialty biocides market is poised to grow by $ 2.61 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
View our Exclusive report on Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report on the specialty biocides market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the importance of wastewater recycling and water reuse.
The specialty biocides market analysis includes product segment, application segment, and geographic landscape. This study identifies the popularity of silver-based biocides as one of the prime reasons driving the specialty biocides market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The specialty biocides market covers the following areas:
Specialty Biocides Market Sizing
Specialty Biocides Market Forecast
Specialty Biocides Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- BASF SE
- Buckman Laboratories lnternational Inc.
- Clariant International Ltd.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- LANXESS AG
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV
- Solvay SA
- The Lubrizol Corp.
- Thor Group Ltd.
Related Reports on Materials Include:
- Low Foam Surfactants Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The low foam surfactants market has the potential to grow by USD 4.58 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64%. Download Free Sample Report
- Natural Surfactants Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025- The natural surfactants market has the potential to grow by USD 2.99 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22%. Download Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Halogen compounds - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Nitrogen-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Inorganics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Organosulfur - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Wood preservation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hygiene and disinfectants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF SE
- Buckman Laboratories lnternational Inc.
- Clariant International Ltd.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- LANXESS AG
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV
- Solvay SA
- The Lubrizol Corp.
- Thor Group Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Link:https://www.technavio.com/report/specialty-biocides-market-size-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article