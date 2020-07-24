Global Specialty Enzymes Market Report (2020 to 2030) - COVID-19 Implications and Growth

DUBLIN, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Enzymes Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global specialty enzymes market.



This report focuses on specialty enzymes market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the specialty enzymes market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



The global specialty enzymes market is expected to grow from $3.79 billion in 2019 to $4.49 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 18.46%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 that has urged individuals to focus on health and strengthening the immune system and thus, increasing the demand for foods, supplements and drinks containing probiotics. The market is then expected to reach $5.35 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.05%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the specialty enzymes market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Specialty Enzymes market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider specialty enzymes market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The specialty enzymes market section of the report gives context. It compares the specialty enzymes market with other segments of the specialty enzymes market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, specialty enzymes market indicators comparison.

Major players in the specialty enzymes market are BASF SE, Novozymes A/S, Roche Holding AG, Codexis Inc., Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., BBI Solutions, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Sanofi, and Amano Enzyme, Inc.



The specialty enzymes market consists of sales of specialty enzymes which are proteins acting as biocatalysts to accelerate the rate of reactions. The revenue generated by the market involves the sales of specialty enzymes that include carbohydrases, proteases, lipases, among others in liquid or dry form, which are produced either from microorganisms, plants or animals. Specialty enzymes are primarily used in pharmaceutical, diagnostics, animal nutrition, food & beverage, research, and biotechnology.



North America was the largest region in the specialty enzymes market and Europe was the second largest region in 2019.



Ethical and societal issues are factors that will slow down the market growth during the forecast period. The clashing public opinions on these issues will determine the acceptability of new industrial biotechnology products. In 2019, a published article stated that there are five societal and ethical themes concerning industrial biotechnology namely sustainability, naturalness, risk management, innovation trajectories and economic justice. Many critics state the factor affecting economic justice is that the applications of industrial biotechnology lead to the concentration of knowledge and power in the hands of a few companies. Thus, societal and ethical issues are expected to impact market growth.



Technological advancements show opportunities for the production of enzyme products in a more efficient way. Challenges such as complexity in maintaining pH, operational high temperature of specialty enzymes and significant cost of maintenance of specialty enzyme products paves way for technological advancements. In 2019, an article published in Plant Biotechnology Journal stated the commercial launch of leaf pectinase powder developed using a new platform technology namely leaf production platform.



Growing investment in biotechnology research & development is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. Specialty enzymes are widely used in biotech research and development, particularly in molecular biology. The increasing investment and an increase in the number of companies conducting biotechnology research & development will in turn increase the number of biotech researches. In 2018, the annual investment in UK biotechnology research & development was 2.2 billion which was up from the previous year (1.2 billion) and there is a significant increase in the number of active companies involved in biotech research & development, which reached to 3,456 companies in 2018.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Specialty Enzymes Market Characteristics



3. Specialty Enzymes Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global Specialty Enzymes Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers of the Market

3.1.2. Restraints on the Market

3.2. Global Specialty Enzymes Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers of the Market

3.2.2. Restraints on the Market



4. Specialty Enzymes Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Specialty Enzymes Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.2. Global Specialty Enzymes Market, Segmentation by Source, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.3. Global Specialty Enzymes Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



5. Specialty Enzymes Market Regional and Country Analysis

5.1. Global Specialty Enzymes Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Specialty Enzymes Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Specialty Enzymes Market



7. China Specialty Enzymes Market



8. India Specialty Enzymes Market



9. Japan Specialty Enzymes Market



10. Australia Specialty Enzymes Market



11. Indonesia Specialty Enzymes Market



12. South Korea Specialty Enzymes Market



13. Western Europe Specialty Enzymes Market



14. UK Specialty Enzymes Market



15. Germany Specialty Enzymes Market



16. France Specialty Enzymes Market



17. Eastern Europe Specialty Enzymes Market



18. Russia Specialty Enzymes Market



19. North America Specialty Enzymes Market



20. USA Specialty Enzymes Market



21. South America Specialty Enzymes Market



22. Brazil Specialty Enzymes Market



23. Middle East Specialty Enzymes Market



24. Africa Specialty Enzymes Market



25. Specialty Enzymes Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

25.1. Specialty Enzymes Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Specialty Enzymes Market Company Profiles

25.2.1. BASF SE

25.2.1.1. Overview

25.2.1.2. Products and Services

25.2.1.3. Strategy

25.2.1.4. Financial Performance

25.2.2. Novozymes A/S

25.2.2.1. Overview

25.2.2.2. Products and Services

25.2.2.3. Strategy

25.2.2.4. Financial Performance

25.2.3. Roche Holding AG

25.2.3.1. Overview

25.2.3.2. Products and Services

25.2.3.3. Strategy

25.2.3.4. Financial Performance

25.2.4. Codexis Inc.

25.2.4.1. Overview

25.2.4.2. Products and Services

25.2.4.3. Strategy

25.2.4.4. Financial Performance

25.2.5. Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics

25.2.5.1. Overview

25.2.5.2. Products and Services

25.2.5.3. Strategy

25.2.5.4. Financial Performance



26. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Specialty Enzymes Market



27. Specialty Enzymes Market Trends and Strategies



28. Specialty Enzymes Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix

29.1. Abbreviations

29.2. Currencies

29.3. Research Inquiries

29.4. About the Publisher

29.5. Copyright and Disclaimer



