Global Specialty Fats and Oils Market Report 2018: Market was Pegged at US$ 15,202 Mn in 2017 - Growing with a CAGR of 6.3% During 2018-2026

The global market for specialty fats and oils was pegged at US$ 15,202 Mn in 2017 growing with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Growing concern over the use of healthy fats and oils as an ingredient has stimulated the bakery and confectionery product manufacturers to search for healthy alternatives to integrate it into their products. Also, changing tastes and preferences of consumers in developing nations has led manufacturers to expand their product portfolio and provide innovative products at lesser prices.

Rising demand for specialty fats in confectionary and bakery products owing to factors such as increasing consumption of chocolate products, growing popularity of dark chocolates, as well as fluctuating prices of cocoa due to the volatilizing production cost has led to the development of cocoa alternatives. Rising prices of cocoa butter has significantly driven the demand for its alternatives such as cocoa butter substitutes (CBS).

Cocoa butter alternatives such as CBS are fats mixed with cocoa butter in limited concentrations and does not alter its melting, rheological, and processing properties. Specialty fats developed from the palm and palm kernel fractions such as cocoa butter substitutes (CBS) provides a creamy, smooth caramel texture to confectionery products such as fillings of cookies that provides significant opportunities for the development of cocoa butter substitutes over its counterparts. Also, increased acceptance of liquid shortenings owing to its property of retaining moisture in baked products supplement the growth of liquid form in the near future.



Key market players in the global specialty fats and oils market include



Wilmar International Limited

Bunge Limited

Cargill Inc.

IOI Group

International Foodstuff Company Holdings Limited (IFFCO)

Intercontinental Specialty Fats Sdn Bhd

Musim Mas Holdings

Mewah Group

Olenex

AAK - The Co-Development Company

