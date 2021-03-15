Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements Directory 2021: Comprehensive Access to Deals and Contract Documents for Over 1200 Deals

DUBLIN, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1200 Specialty Pharmaceutical deals.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering deals.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Specialty Pharmaceutical deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Specialty Pharmaceutical deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 1200 online deal records of actual Specialty Pharmaceutical deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Specialty Pharmaceutical technologies and products.



Specialty Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of Specialty Pharmaceutical deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life Specialty Pharmaceutical deals

Access to Specialty Pharmaceutical contract documents

Leading Specialty Pharmaceutical deals by value since 2014

Most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmakers since 2014

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmakers

2.4. Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering by deal type

2.5. Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering by therapy area

2.6. Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering by technology type

2.7. Deal terms for Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering

2.7.1 Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering headline values

2.7.2 Specialty Pharmaceutical deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Specialty Pharmaceutical deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Specialty Pharmaceutical royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Specialty Pharmaceutical deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Specialty Pharmaceutical deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmakers

4.3. Most active Specialty Pharmaceutical partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Specialty Pharmaceutical contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Specialty Pharmaceutical contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Specialty Pharmaceutical dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Specialty Pharmaceutical deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Specialty Pharmaceutical deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Specialty Pharmaceutical deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Specialty Pharmaceutical deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/30zh2d

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

